Son Güncelleme: 08 November 2021

Announcement About Domestic Flights

Dear Passengers,

Pursuant to the circular issued by the Turkish Ministry of Interior, all passengers who have been vaccinated or have had COVID-19 (following the period after which immunity is acquired) can travel on our domestic flights without taking a test .

As of September 6, all unvaccinated passengers must submit a negative PCR test taken within 48 hours of their flight. Passengers who have not had COVID-19, are not vaccinated, and who are unable to present a negative PCR test will not be allowed to fly.

As information regarding vaccinations, COVID-19 and PCR test status for Turkish citizens is tracked through the HES app, passengers must consent to sharing their information by logging into the "HES Code Settings" section in the HES app before they travel. Foreign nationals must submit their vaccination, COVID-19 and PCR test status separately.

Procedure Details:

1. This procedure applies to all of our passengers.

2. The procedure only covers domestic flights. All passengers (including Turkish citizens) who have a domestic connecting flight for an inbound or outbout overseas flight are not subject to the procedure.

3. Passengers under the age of 18 are exempt from the procedure. (Passengers over 18 years of age must submit a PCR test if they do not meet the vaccine or immunity requirement.)

4.VACCINATION: A vaccination certificate issued at least 14 days before the flight showing that two doses have been received (single dose for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine) is required.

Vaccinations received abroad will be accepted. Vaccines accepted under bilateral agreements or covered by WHO Certification are valid and will be evaluated according to the number of doses included in the vaccine scheme in the countries where the vaccinations are received.

Vaccination records of Turkish citizens who have been vaccinated abroad can be displayed in the HES app if they are registered in the HSYS (Public Health Management System) Case Tracking Module.

5. IMMUNITY: Passengers who have had a "POSITIVE" Covid-19 PCR test result issued no more than 6 months ago (180 days) or those who have a "Convalescence certificate" issued within the last 6 months are considered to have had COVID-19. The passenger must have completed quarantine and their HES code must have risk-free status.

6.IMMUNITY + VACCINE: A Covid-19 vaccination certificate issued at least 14 days before the flight showing a single dose of vaccine has been received and that the passenger has had COVID-19, regardless of when, is required.

7. A Negative PCR test is required for passengers who do not meet any of the VACCINE or IMMUNITY conditions described in Articles 4, 5 and 6.



8. For all passengers taking a PCR test, their sample must have been given within the 48 hours before the departure time of the flight.



9. Only PCR tests will be accepted. Other tests, such as antigen or rapid-flow tests, will not be accepted.

10. We recommend that passengers check that negative PCR test results are present on the on the E-Nabız system before their flight, or that they request that the health institution which issued the test record the results in the E-Nabız system. If PCR test results obtained in Turkey are not transferred to the HES app, those test results will not be accepted.

11. All passenger who are advised not to be vaccinated by health authorities are subject to PCR testing.

12. Passengers who have been vaccinated abroad but whose vaccination information has not yet been reflected on Ministry of Health systmes may present their vaccination certificates to board their flight. Vaccination certificates will be checked by scanning the QR using the Health Pass app.

13. Manual checks will be carried out for passengers who have had their PCR test abroad.

14. Except for the exceptions stated in articles 11, 12 and 13, passengers not approved for travel based on a query made via the HES application during boarding will not be allowed to have documents checked manually in order to board the flight.

15. For foreign PCR test results and vaccine certificates that cannot be transferred to the HES app, they will need to have been issued in Latin alphabet.

16. In order for VACCINE, IMMUNITY and TEST information to reach us through HES app integration, passengers must go to the HES Application > HES Code Settings and allow the Vaccine Status, Disease Status and Test Status information to be displayed. If these permissions are not activated, the passenger's information will not reach us, and they will be flagged as ineligible to travel during boarding.





Regards,

Pegasus Airlines