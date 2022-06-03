Last Update:03 June 2022
Attention all passengers to Turkey: All vaccine, PCR and quarantine requirements for travelling to Turkey have been removed.
Dear passengers,
All COVID-19 vaccination, PCR testing and quarantine requirements have been removed for guests travelling to Tıurkey. All guests will be accepted in accordance with the official visa rules of Turkey.
Sincerely,
Pegasus Airlines
