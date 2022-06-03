Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Turkey
  4. BORSA ISTANBUL
  5. Pegasus Hava Tasimaciligi Anonim Sirketi
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PGSUS   TREPEGS00016

PEGASUS HAVA TASIMACILIGI ANONIM SIRKETI

(PGSUS)
  Report
End-of-day quote BORSA ISTANBUL  -  06-01
143.10 TRY   +1.13%
03:32aATTENTION ALL PASSENGERS TO TURKEY : All vaccine, PCR and quarantine requirements for travelling to Turkey have been removed.
PU
05/24PEGASUS HAVA TASIMACILIGI ANONIM SIRKETI : Airlines Appoints Onur Dedeköylü as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO)
PU
05/21Pegasus Airlines Appoints Onur Dedeköylü as Its New Chief Commercial Officer
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Attention all passengers to Turkey: All vaccine, PCR and quarantine requirements for travelling to Turkey have been removed.

06/03/2022 | 03:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Last Update:03 June 2022

Attention all passengers to Turkey: All vaccine, PCR and quarantine requirements for travelling to Turkey have been removed.

Dear passengers,

All COVID-19 vaccination, PCR testing and quarantine requirements have been removed for guests travelling to Tıurkey. All guests will be accepted in accordance with the official visa rules of Turkey.

Sincerely,
Pegasus Airlines

Disclaimer

Pegasus Hava Tasimaciligi AS published this content on 03 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2022 07:31:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PEGASUS HAVA TASIMACILIGI ANONIM SIRKETI
03:32aATTENTION ALL PASSENGERS TO TURKEY : All vaccine, PCR and quarantine requirements for trav..
PU
05/24PEGASUS HAVA TASIMACILIGI ANONIM SIR : Airlines Appoints Onur Dedeköylü as Chief Commercia..
PU
05/21Pegasus Airlines Appoints Onur Dedeköylü as Its New Chief Commercial Officer
CI
05/10Pegasus Hava Tasimaciligi Anonim Sirketi Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter..
CI
04/01PEGASUS HAVA TASIMACILIGI ANONIM SIR : 31.03.2022 GA List of Attendees
PU
04/01PEGASUS HAVA TASIMACILIGI ANONIM SIR : 31.03.2022 GK Hazır Bulunanlar Listesi
PU
04/01Pegasus Hava Tasimaciligi Anonim Sirketi Announces CEO Changes, Effective 1 May 2022
CI
04/01Pegasus Hava Tasimaciligi Anonim Sirketi Announces Elects Mehmet T. Nane as Vice-Chairp..
CI
04/01PEGASUS HAVA TASIMACILIGI ANONIM SIR : A change of leadership at Pegasus Airlines
PU
04/01PEGASUS HAVA TASIMACILIGI ANONIM SIR : Airlines operated its first SAF Domestic flight in ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 25 490 M 1 547 M 1 547 M
Net income 2022 639 M 38,8 M 38,8 M
Net Debt 2022 37 844 M 2 297 M 2 297 M
P/E ratio 2022 25,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 14 639 M 889 M 889 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,06x
EV / Sales 2023 1,59x
Nbr of Employees 5 973
Free-Float 32,3%
Chart PEGASUS HAVA TASIMACILIGI ANONIM SIRKETI
Duration : Period :
Pegasus Hava Tasimaciligi Anonim Sirketi Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 143,10 TRY
Average target price 153,15 TRY
Spread / Average Target 7,02%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Güliz Öztürk Chief Executive Officer
M. Barbaros Kubatoglu Chief Financial Officer
Ali Ismail Sabanci Chairman
Baris Findik Chief Information Technologies Officer
Nasuh Nazif Çetin Chief Operation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PEGASUS HAVA TASIMACILIGI ANONIM SIRKETI68.45%889
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.2.33%25 347
AIR CHINA LIMITED6.99%17 568
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-8.72%16 825
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.4.55%14 863
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-6.42%14 663