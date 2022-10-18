Advanced search
    PGSUS   TREPEGS00016

PEGASUS HAVA TASIMACILIGI ANONIM SIRKETI

(PGSUS)
End-of-day quote BORSA ISTANBUL  -  2022-10-16
315.40 TRY   +9.21%
315.40 TRY   +9.21%
Attention All Passengers To Türkiye : All vaccine, PCR and quarantine requirements for travelling to Türkiye have been removed.
Pegasus Hava Tasimaciligi Anonim Sirketi : To the Attention of Passengers Travelling from Europe to Turkey
09/19Pegasus Hava Tasimaciligi Anonim Sirketi(IBSE:PGSUS) added to FTSE All-World Index
Attention all passengers to Türkiye: All vaccine, PCR and quarantine requirements for travelling to Türkiye have been removed.

10/18/2022 | 05:33am EDT
Last Update:18 October 2022

Attention all passengers to Türkiye: All vaccine, PCR and quarantine requirements for travelling to Türkiye have been removed.

Dear passengers,

All COVID-19 vaccination, PCR testing and quarantine requirements have been removed for guests travelling to Türkiye. All guests will be accepted in accordance with the official visa rules of Türkiye.

Sincerely,
Pegasus Airlines

Pegasus Hava Tasimaciligi AS published this content on 18 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2022 09:32:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 35 439 M 1 907 M 1 907 M
Net income 2022 1 176 M 63,3 M 63,3 M
Net Debt 2022 42 476 M 2 285 M 2 285 M
P/E ratio 2022 31,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 32 265 M 1 736 M 1 736 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,11x
EV / Sales 2023 1,57x
Nbr of Employees 6 433
Free-Float 29,9%
Managers and Directors
Güliz Öztürk Chief Executive Officer
M. Barbaros Kubatoglu Chief Financial Officer
Ali Ismail Sabanci Chairman
Baris Findik Chief Information Technologies Officer
Nasuh Nazif Çetin Chief Operation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PEGASUS HAVA TASIMACILIGI ANONIM SIRKETI271.28%1 736
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED1.00%22 801
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-20.47%19 837
AIR CHINA LIMITED1.65%17 456
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-13.70%13 575
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-26.69%12 390