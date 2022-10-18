Last Update:18 October 2022
Attention all passengers to Türkiye: All vaccine, PCR and quarantine requirements for travelling to Türkiye have been removed.
Dear passengers,
All COVID-19 vaccination, PCR testing and quarantine requirements have been removed for guests travelling to Türkiye. All guests will be accepted in accordance with the official visa rules of Türkiye.
Sincerely,
Pegasus Airlines
Disclaimer
Pegasus Hava Tasimaciligi AS published this content on 18 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2022 09:32:05 UTC.