Last Update:02 January 2023
Attention all passengers to Türkiye: All vaccine, PCR and quarantine requirements for travelling to Türkiye have been removed.
Dear passengers,
All COVID-19 vaccination, PCR testing and quarantine requirements have been removed for guests travelling to Türkiye. All guests will be accepted in accordance with the official visa rules of Türkiye.
Sincerely,
Pegasus Airlines
Disclaimer
