Pegasus Hava Tasimaciligi Anonim Sirketi : 2022 Q2 Investor Presentation

2022 Q2 RESULTS PRESENTATION
August 2022
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
Strong set of results owing to high leisure traffic and faster yields; momentum continues in the peak of the summer season.
Traffic
Financial Performance
Liquidity
Outlook
2
RECOVERY RATES
2Q22 topline represented a 24% increase over 2Q19 and marked the highest Q2 reading in the company's history
2Q22
11.9bn
9.4bn
6.5mn
3.8mn
EUR504mn
EUR127mn
EUR79
EURc4.22
realization
132%
120%
124%
119%
Recovery Rates
110%
112%
104%
88%
3Q21 as % of 3Q19
4Q21 as % of 4Q19
1Q22 as % of 1Q19
2Q22 as % of 2Q19
Total ASK
Int'l ASK
Number of
Revenue
Ancillary
Int'l pax
RASK
Total pax
revenue
yield
3
ROUTE NETWORK
Route network covers 89 international destinations
Announced additions to the int'l route network for 2022:Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen
→ Yerevan
→ Ganja
→ Nur-Sultan→ Helsinki *
Ankara
→ Bagdat
→ Bucharest
Izmir
→ Frankfurt
→ Tbilisi
→ Skopje
→ Tel Aviv
Antalya
→ Sofia
Dalaman
→ London Stansted → Manchester
Trabzon
→ Doha
Zafer
→ Cologne
→ Duesseldorf
→ Brussels
Current Network
47 Countries
125 Destinations
36 Domestic, 89 Int'l
4
* Helsinki was planned to be initiated in 2020
but was postponed due to the pandemic
OPERATING ENVIRONMENT
Travel demand recovery picked up pace after April.
PAX.TÜRKİYE(mn)
2.0
12.3
5.8
8.0
12.4 6.7 10.0
13.4 12.5
11.8
Domestic
4.0 1.9 2.7
3.9
1.6 3.6
4.5
3.3 3.7
4.6
4.4 4.0
9.4
16.0
2019
2021
2022
14.0
12.0
10.0
6.0
4.0
0.0
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
(mn)PAX.PEGASUS
2.4
2.2
3.8 2.4 2.8
4.2 4.1
4.1
3.0
1.2 0.7 0.7
1.2
0.6 1.0
1.3
1.2 1.1
1.4
1.4 1.1
5.0
1.0
50.0
40.0
30.0
20.0
10.0
0.0
5.0
4.0
3.0
2.0
1.0
7.39
5.28
5.25
1.26
7.16
6.13
2.
0.
9
6
3.6
3.8
2.9
2.7
3.1
Q1 Q2 Q3
International
5.23 4 .
18
8 2 .7 . 5 6 .
3.9 6.8 4.
4.11 7.10 3.4
3.13 3.13 4.8
2
2019 2021 2022
3.6
2.8
1.1
1.5 1.0 1.8
0.3
0.6
Türkiye passenger data is taken from General Directorate of State Airports Authority, domestic passengers are divided by 2 in order to avoid double counting.
Pegasus figures reflect booked passengers, international pax includes charter pax
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
Disclaimer
Pegasus Hava Tasimaciligi AS published this content on 15 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2022 18:03:09 UTC.