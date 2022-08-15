Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Turkey
  4. BORSA ISTANBUL
  5. Pegasus Hava Tasimaciligi Anonim Sirketi
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PGSUS   TREPEGS00016

PEGASUS HAVA TASIMACILIGI ANONIM SIRKETI

(PGSUS)
  Report
End-of-day quote BORSA ISTANBUL  -  2022-08-11
178.90 TRY   -1.49%
02:04pPEGASUS HAVA TASIMACILIGI ANONIM SIRKETI : 2022 Q2 Investor Presentation
PU
02:04pPEGASUS HAVA TASIMACILIGI ANONIM SIRKETI : Q2 2022 Financial Results
PU
07/25PEGASUS HAVA TASIMACILIGI ANONIM SIRKETI : 31.03.2022 Questions submitted to the Annual General Assembly
PU
Pegasus Hava Tasimaciligi Anonim Sirketi : 2022 Q2 Investor Presentation

08/15/2022 | 02:04pm EDT
2022 Q2 RESULTS PRESENTATION

August 2022

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Strong set of results owing to high leisure traffic and faster yields; momentum continues in the peak of the summer season.

Traffic

  • Recovery in leisure travel kicked in faster than expected in 2Q22 and the momentum continues in the peak of the summer season.
  • 2Q22 int'l ASK climbed to 120% while int'l pax reached 104% of 2Q19, exceeding the pre-COVID levels for the first time .
  • 2Q22 total ASK and pax realized at 110% and 88% of 2Q19.

Financial Performance

  • 2Q22 revenues of EUR504mn grew 226% YoY - high travel demand, continuing yield expansion and robust ancillary performance (with a new record high of EUR19.5 revenue/pax) were the drivers.
  • 2Q22 topline represented a 24% increase over 2Q19 and marked the highest Q2 reading in the company's history.
  • 2Q22 EBITDA reached EUR104mn on 20.6% margin compared to EUR14mn (9.0% margin) in 2Q21.

Liquidity

  • Total cash reserve grew to EUR789mn as of 2Q22-end, primarily supported by the cash generated from operations.
  • Positive cash reserve after deducting total short and long term bank loans and debt instruments increased to EUR237mn as of the end of 2Q22, up from EUR77mn at the end of 1Q22.
  • In total, EUR160mn cash was created in Q2.

Outlook

  • Total ASK is planned to be 15%-18% higher in 3Q22 vs 3Q19, and 5-10% higher in 2022 vs. 2019.
  • We see a significantly improved outlook for operating profitability in the remainder of the year with strong peak season yields and the pick-up in efficiency.
  • 3Q22 EBITDA is expected to stand notably above the 3Q19 level. Moreover, 2022 EBITDA is now foreseen to surpass the 2019 figure, with EBITDA margin reaching 'around 30% level'.

2

RECOVERY RATES

2Q22 topline represented a 24% increase over 2Q19 and marked the highest Q2 reading in the company's history

2Q22

11.9bn

9.4bn

6.5mn

3.8mn

EUR504mn

EUR127mn

EUR79

EURc4.22

realization

132%

120%

124%

119%

Recovery Rates

110%

112%

104%

88%

3Q21 as % of 3Q19

4Q21 as % of 4Q19

1Q22 as % of 1Q19

2Q22 as % of 2Q19

Total ASK

Int'l ASK

Number of

Number of

Revenue

Ancillary

Int'l pax

RASK

Total pax

Int'l pax

revenue

yield

3

ROUTE NETWORK

Route network covers 89 international destinations

Announced additions to the int'l route network for 2022:Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen

Yerevan

Ganja

Nur-Sultan Helsinki *

Ankara

Bagdat

Bucharest

Izmir

Frankfurt

Tbilisi

Skopje

Tel Aviv

Antalya

Sofia

Yerevan

Bucharest

Dalaman

London Stansted Manchester

Trabzon

Doha

Zafer

Cologne

Duesseldorf

Brussels

Current Network

47 Countries

125 Destinations

36 Domestic, 89 Int'l

4

* Helsinki was planned to be initiated in 2020

but was postponed due to the pandemic

OPERATING ENVIRONMENT

Travel demand recovery picked up pace after April.

PAX.TÜRKİYE(mn)

2.0

12.3

5.8

8.0

12.4 6.7 10.0

13.4 12.5

11.8

Domestic

4.0 1.9 2.7

3.9

1.6 3.6

4.5

3.3 3.7

4.6

4.4 4.0

9.4

16.0

2019

2021

2022

14.0

12.0

10.0

8.0

6.0

4.0

0.0

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

(mn)PAX.PEGASUS

4.0

2.4

2.2

3.8 2.4 2.8

4.2 4.1

4.1

3.0

1.2 0.7 0.7

1.2

0.6 1.0

1.3

1.2 1.1

1.4

1.4 1.1

5.0

Domestic

2019

2021

2022

4.0

3.0

2.0

1.0

0.0

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

50.0

40.0

30.0

20.0

10.0

0.0

5.0

4.0

3.0

2.0

1.0

0.0

7.39

5.28

5.25

1.26

7.16

6.13

2.

0.

9

6

Q1

Q2

Q3

4.6

3.6

3.8

2.9

2.7

3.1

1.0

1.2

Q1 Q2 Q3

International

2019

2021

2022

5.23 4 .

18

8 2 .7 . 5 6 .

3.9 6.8 4.

4.11 7.10 3.4

3.13 3.13 4.8

2

2

Q4

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

International

2019 2021 2022

3.6

2.8

1.2

1.0

1.1

1.3

1.3

1.4

1.5 1.0 1.8

0.3

0.3

0.6

Q4

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Türkiye passenger data is taken from General Directorate of State Airports Authority, domestic passengers are divided by 2 in order to avoid double counting.

Pegasus figures reflect booked passengers, international pax includes charter pax

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Pegasus Hava Tasimaciligi AS published this content on 15 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2022 18:03:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
