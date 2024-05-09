1Q24 FINANCIAL RESULTS PRESENTATION

May 2024

KEY HIGHLIGHTS - 2024 Q1

Passengers

Total: +28% YoY

Int'l: +32% YoY

Int'l pax per cycle

178 pax, +8 pax YoY

ASK

Total: +29% YoY

Int'l +33% YoY

Share of Int'l ASK

81%, +2.0 pp YoY

Load Factor

Total: 87.2%, +2.8pp YoY

Int'l: 85.3%, +1.6pp YoY

Revenues

€519mn

+17% YoY

RASK:€c3.66

CASK NF: €c2.56

Ancillary/pax: €24.5

EBITDA

€39mn

-44% YoY

EBITDA margin: 7.4%

Net Income/loss

-€103mn

(1Q23: -€22mn)

EBITDA: Core EBIT+Depreciation exp.+55% of short term lease expenses

SUMMARY FIGURES - TRAFFIC & KPIs

ASK increased by 29% while revenues grew by 17% YoY in 1Q24.

2023

2024

YoY

EURmn

Q1

Q1

% chg.

Total Passengers (mn)

6.3

8.1

28%

International (mn)

3.7

4.9

32%

Total ASK (bn)

11.0

14.2

29%

International (bn)

8.7

11.5

33%

Load Factor

84.4%

87.2%

International

83.7%

85.3%

Revenues

442

519

17%

Costs

449

563

26%

Fuel costs

163

200

23%

EBITDA

69

39

-44%

EBITDA margin

15.5%

7.4%

Net Income/loss

-22

-103

n.m.

RASK

4.04

3.66

-9%

CASK

4.10

3.97

-3%

CASK non-fuel

2.61

2.56

-2%

Traffic

  • Total ASK grew 29% YoY in 1Q24. International ASK grew 33% YoY, standing 85% higher compared to 1Q19. Fleet utilization turned 12% higher YoY in 1Q24, supported by the expansion in flight network and greater availability in pilot capacity compared to a year ago.
  • Our commercial strategy focuses on 'maximising revenue generation» through 'improving the load factor' and 'growing ancillary revenues'. 1Q24 read was satisfying; as the blended LF increased by 2.8pp to 87.2%. International LF increased by 1.6pp to 85.3% in 1Q24, and marked the highest Q1 realization ever.
  • Total passenger volume increased by 28% YoY in 1Q24. International passenger volume grew 32% YoY, standing 68% higher vs. 1Q19.
  • International pax per cycle reached 178 pax in 1Q24, up from 170 pax in 1Q23 and 149 pax in 1Q19.

Financial Performance

  • Revenues at EUR519mn in 1Q24 (+17% YoY, +79% vs. 1Q19). Ancillary revenue/pax is at EUR24.5 (-2% YoY, +83% vs 1Q19).
  • EBITDA reached EUR39mn in 1Q24 (-44% YoY, -8% vs. 1Q19), corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 7.4%.
  • Bottomline result read EUR-103mnloss for 1Q24 (vs EUR-22mn loss in 1Q23).

International includes charter

4 EBITDA: Core EBIT+Depreciation exp.+55% of short term lease expenses

OUTLOOK

10%-12% growth planned in total ASK with RASK expected to be flat YoY in 2024.

2024 Outlook

  • We are maintaining our 10%-12% growth plan in total ASK for 2024.
  • Our commercial strategy delivered strong load factor improvement in Q1 and the outlook for peak season stands encouraging - we are expecting RASK to be flat YoY in 2024, driven by higher load factor and 'mid-to-highsingle digit growth' in ancillary revenue /passenger.
  • Cost outlook remains to be challenging. We maintain our estimate for a 'mid-to-highsingle digit' increase in CASK non-fuelin 2024 over the 2023 level.
  • We foresee an EBITDA margin within the 28%-30%range in 2024. Consequently, we are confident that we will once again rank among the 'top EBITDA margin generators in the airline industry' in 2024.

ROUTE NETWORK

Size of the international route network reached 101 destinations.

Current Network

52 Countries

136 Destinations

35 Domestic, 101 Int'l

2012

  1. Countries
  1. Destinations
    23 Domestic, 37 Int'l

Announced additions to the int'l route network in 2023 & 2024

Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen

Plovdiv Amman Birmingham

  • Kazan Dortmund Alexandria

Zagreb

Kutaisi

Cairo*

Aktau*

Sofia*

Chisinau*

  • Masshad* Bratislava*

Ankara

Moscow

Warsaw

Krakow

Podgorica Lisbon*

Antalya

Symkent

Astana

St.Petersburg

Krakow

Warsaw

Izmir

Podgorica Warsaw

Lisbon*

Dalaman

Baku

Bodrum

Tel Aviv

Trabzon

Tel Aviv

Dammam

Erbil

Gaziantep

Cologne*

* Announced in 2024

FLEET DEVELOPMENT

Fleet size was 105 aircraft at the end of 1Q24.

FLEET (as of March 31, 2024)

A320NEO-A321NEO ORDER BOOK

Owned

Financial

Operational

Total

Lease

Lease

Boeing 737-800

6

3

1

10

Airbus A320ceo

-

-

7*

7

Airbus A320neo

-

35

11**

46

Airbus A321neo

-

41

1

42

Total

6

79

20

105

* 1 A320ceo on damp lease

**5 A320neo was subject to S&LB contracts in 1Q24

A320neo

A321neo

41

5

1

17

15

16

11

9

6

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025 2026-29

FLEET INFORMATION

  • Youngest fleet in Türkiye and one of the youngest among LCCs globally: 4.5 years.
  • 42 A320neo (all delivered) and 108 A321neo (41 delivered) on order.
  • Fleet size is planned to be 118 aircraft at the end of 2024.
    • 15 A321neo delivery planned in the remainder of 2024, while 1 737-800 and 1 A320ceo will exit
  • Since 2021-end, all deliveries in the order book are of A321neo type.
    • Average seat count of the fleet will reach 223 at the end of 2029, from 191 at the end of 2021

FLEET DEVELOPMENT

Increasing share of Neo seats in total is making significant contribution to efficiency gains.

Evolution of the A320neo and A321neo fleet

Fuel consumption per ASK

120

1.2

100%

100

1

80

60

40

81%

77%

57 68

76%

41

25

43%

8

40%

7

31%

2

0.8

0.6

0.4

20

31

40

46 46 46 46 46

0.2

15 22

3%

9

0

0

12M18

12M19

12M20

12M21

12M22

12M23

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024E

2025E

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024E

2025E

2029E

6M18

6M19

6M20

6M21

6M22

6M23

A320neo

A321neo

Share of neo seats in total

Share of A321neo seats in total

HIGHLIGHTS

andOPERATING ENVIRONMENT

P&L + BS DETAILS

FINANCIAL

STATEMENTS

OPERATING ENVIRONMENT

International passengers of Pegasus grew by 32% YoY in 1Q24.

(mn)

Domestic

+16%

PAX.

50.0

+14%

TÜRKİYE

39.2

45.5

9.1

10.4

12M19

12M22

12M23

1Q23

1Q24

60

50

40

30

20

10

0

International

80.0

+19%

70.0

60.0

123.0

+15%

50.0

108.4

103.3

40.0

30.0

20.2

23.2

20.0

10.0

0.0

12M19

12M22

12M23

1Q23

1Q24

90 80 70 60 50 40 30 20 10 0

(mn)

Domestic

International

10.0

70

20.0

PAX.

9.0

+10%

60

18.0

+24%

8.0

16.0

16.1

7.0

+24%

50

PEGASUS

14.0

+32%

6.0

12.0

40

12.0

19.9

10.9

5.0

10.0

30

14.7

16.0

4.0

3.2

8.0

2.6

3.0

20

6.0

4.9

3.7

2.0

4.0

10

1.0

2.0

0.0

0

0.0

12M19

12M22

12M23

1Q23

1Q24

12M19

12M22

12M23

1Q23

1Q24

Türkiye passenger data is taken from General Directorate of State Airports Authority, domestic passengers are divided by 2 in order to avoid double counting.

Pegasus figures reflect booked passengers, international pax includes charter pax

70

60

50

40

30

20

10

0

