Pegasus Hava Tasimaciligi Anonim Sirketi : 30.03.2023 General Assembly Information Document

PEGASUS HAVA TAŞIMACILIĞI ANONİM ŞİRKETİ
INFORMATION DOCUMENT REGARDING
THE ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS MEETING TO BE HELD ON MARCH 30, 2023
MARCH 6, 2023
PEGASUS HAVA TAŞIMACILIĞI ANONİM ŞİRKETİ
INFORMATION DOCUMENT
FOR THE 2022 GENERAL ASSEMBLY MEETING DATED MARCH 30, 2023
1. Invitation to the General Assembly Meeting dated March 30, 2023
The Annual Shareholders Meeting of our Company for the year 2022 will be held on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 10:00 am at the Company headquarters located at Aeropark, Yenişehir Mahallesi, Osmanlı Bulvarı No: 11/A Kurtköy 34912 Pendik İstanbul and will convene to discuss the following agenda items.
The Financial Statements of the Company and the Independent Auditor's Report for the year 2022, the proposal of the Board of Directors regarding the use of the Company profit for the year 2022, the 2022 Annual Activity Report of the Board of Directors and the Company's Corporate Governance Compliance Statement with links provided for the Corporate Governance Compliance Report (URF) and the Corporate Governance Information Form (KYBF) annexed thereto, Corporate Sustainability Report and the Information Document relating to the other agenda items are made available for the review of our shareholders, starting from three weeks prior to the meeting, at our Company headquarters, at our corporate website http://www.pegasusinvestorrelations.comand the Electronic General Assembly Portal of the Central Registry Agency.
In accordance with Article 415 paragraph 4 of the Turkish Commercial Code No. 6102 and Article 30 paragraph 1 of the Capital Markets Law No. 6362, attendance and voting at the General Assembly is not conditional upon the deposit of Company shares at the Central Registry Agency. Therefore, our shareholders do not have to block their Pegasus shares in the event they would like to attend the General Assembly Meeting.
Our shareholders who will vote through the Electronic General Assembly System may refer to the Central Registry Agency (https://egk.mkk.com.tr/egkweb/en/or 444 0 655) for more information on their obligations stipulated in the Regulations and Communiqués regarding Electronic General Assembly participation.
In accordance with the provisions of the Capital Markets Board Communiqué No. II-30.1 regarding Proxy Voting and Call for Proxies, published in the Official Gazette dated December 24, 2013 and numbered 28862, our shareholders who will have themselves represented at the meeting through proxy must produce their proxy form in line with the attached proxy form (Annex-1) and are required to present the signed proxy, certified by a Turkish notary public or the signed proxy alongside a signature circular certified by a Turkish notary public. Proxies appointed electronically through the Electronic General Assembly System do not have to present any written proxy statement. Voting at the General Assembly will be made by show of hands, with provisions relating to electronic voting being reserved.
Information on the Annual General Assembly Meeting is available on our website: http://www.pegasusyatirimciiliskileri.com. Our shareholders may seek any additional information regarding the General Assembly procedures from Pegasus Investor Relations.
Pursuant to Article 17, paragraph 1, sub-paragraph (e) of our Articles of Association, the Annual General Assembly Meeting will be open for the attendance of all stakeholders and the press as observers.
We request the attendance of our shareholders.
PEGASUS HAVA TAŞIMACILIĞI A.Ş.
PEGASUS HAVA TAŞIMACILIĞI A.Ş.
AGENDA FOR THE ANNUAL GENERAL ASSEMBLY MEETING DATED MARCH 30, 2023
Commencement and establishment of the Meeting Chairing Committee
Submission of the appointment made for the replacement of the resining member of the Board of Directors in accordance with Article 363 of the Turkish Commercial Code, to the approval of the General Assembly
Review, discussion and approval of the Annual Activity Report of the Board of Directors, the
Independent Auditor's Report and the Financial Statements relating to the year 2022
Release of each member of the Board of Directors with respect to the Company's transactions in
2022
Review and approval of the Board of Directors' proposal for the utilization of the 2022 profit
Review and approval of the amendment to Article 6 of the Company Articles of Association proposed by the Board of Directors, subject to the prior consent of the Capital Markets Board and the Ministry of Trade
Appointment of the members of the Board of Directors and determination of their term of office
Determination of the salary, honorarium, bonus and similar financial rights of the members of the Board of Directors
Authorization of the members of the Board of Directors to enter into transactions within the scope of Articles 395 and 396 of the Turkish Commercial Code
Appointment of the Independent Auditor
Review and approval of the proposed amendments by the Board of Directors to the Pegasus Airlines Donations and Charitable Contributions Policy
Submission of information to the shareholders on donations and charitable contributions made in 2022, approval of the solidarity donations made in connection with the earthquakes dated February 6, 2023 affecting 10 provinces in southeast Türkiye, and determination by the shareholders of a maximum ceiling for donations and charitable contributions to be made in 2023
Submission of information to the shareholders with respect to amendments to Pegasus Airlines Information Policy and Pegasus Airlines Compensation and Indemnification Policy adopted by the
Board of Directors
Submission of information to the shareholders with respect to transactions in 2022 falling within the scope of Article 1.3.6 of the Corporate Governance Principles
Submission of information to the shareholders with respect to Security, Pledge, Mortgage and Surety provided by the Company for the benefit of third parties in 2022 and any income and benefits derived therefrom
Requests and recommendations and close of Meeting
2. Additional Information provided in accordance with the Corporate Governance Principles of the Capital Markets Board
2.1. Pegasus Airlines Shareholding Structure and Information on Shares and Voting Rights
As of the date of publication of this Information Document, the issued capital of our Company is TL 102,299,707, within the authorized capital ceiling of TL 500,000,000, and the capital and shareholding structure as of the same date is as follows:
Shareholder
March 6, 2023
Number of Shares
Shareholding Ratio
Esas Holding
57,959,838
56.66%
Publicly Traded
42,482,689
41.53%
Emine KAMIŞLI
619,060
0.61%
Ali İsmail SABANCI
619,060
0.61%
Kazım KÖSEOĞLU
309,530
0.30%
Can KÖSEOĞLU
309,530
0.30%
Total
102,299,707
100.00%
The Company has not issued any privileged shares and each Company share gives its titular one vote.
2.2. Information on Material Changes in the Management and Operations of Pegasus Airlines and its Subsidiaries
Information on management and operations of Pegasus Airlines and its consolidated subsidiaries have been disclosed in the relevant sections of the Annual Activity Report. In this respect:
After two years under the negative impact of Covid-19, the operational and financial performance of the Company in 2022 caught up with the pre-Covid-19 performance in many aspects and exceeded the 2019 performance in terms of revenue, EBITDA and profit for the year. Similarly, there has been a significant improvement in operational efficiency indicators. The Company has demonstrated a coherent performance in line with its targets in terms of non-financial
(environmental, social and governance / ESG) indicators that are shared with the public since 2021.
Our Company's fleet investments within the scope of the 2012 Airbus Order1 and growth in the related fleet continued in 2022. Our Board of Directors resolved on financing 20 Airbus A321neo aircraft by financial leasing subject to delivery in the period of February - December 2022.
In 2022, the following changes took place in the Company's Board of Directors and senior management:
Mehmet T. NANE was selected as a member of the Board of Directors for the first time on
March 31, 2022, and was appointed as Vice-Chairperson of the Board of Directors (Managing Director) as of the same date.
1 2012 Airbus Order refers to our 100-aircraft order placed with Airbus in 2012 and under which the option for certain aircraft were converted to firm orders, covering a firm purchase commitment for 42 Airbus A320neo and 58
Airbus A321neo aircraft. In addition to the existing aircraft orders, another 6 Airbus A321neo aircraft was added to the 2012 Airbus Order in 2021.
H. Çağatay ÖZDOĞRU, resigned from his duty as member of our Board of Directors on September 16, 2022 and Ayşegül İLDENİZ succeeded him for the remainder of his term of office, as of the same date.
As of May 1, 2022, Güliz ÖZTÜRK succeeded Mehmet T. NANE as CEO. Our Marketing Director Onur DEDEKÖYLÜ was appointed as the Chief Commercial Officer to succeed Güliz ÖZTÜRK. Ergun DEMİRCİ, our Technical Director, was appointed as COO, succeeding Nasuh N. ÇETİN.
Our Board of Directors closed the year 2022 with five independent Board members and stood out in this field of the BIST Corporate Governance Index with a nominal number and rate of 62.5%.
Our Board of Directors also meets the 25% female representation rate determined in accordance with the Policy on Representation in the Board of Directors, as of September 2022.
As of the end of 2022, Pegasus Airlines retains one of the highest Corporate Governance Compliance Ratings across the BIST Corporate Governance Index with a compliance rating of 97.1%, and became the top-rated aviation stock on the BIST Corporate Governance Index in 2022.
Information on Requests by our Shareholders with respect to the General Assembly Meeting Agenda
The Company did not receive any agenda-related requests from our shareholders with respect to the Annual General Assembly Meeting for the year 2022.
3. Information on the Agenda Items for the Annual General Assembly Meeting dated March 30, 2023
Commencement and establishment of the Chairing Committee
The meeting will commence and the election of the Chairperson for the meeting, and the deputy- chairperson, if necessary, will be conducted in accordance with the provisions of the Turkish
Commercial Code No. 6102 ("TCC"), Regulation on the Procedures and Principles Relating to General Assembly Meetings of Joint Stock Companies and Representatives from the Ministry of
Customs and Trade to Attend Such Meetings ("Regulation") and Articles 6 and 7 of our Company
Bylaws Regarding the Working Principles and Procedures of the Shareholders General Assembly ("Bylaws").
The Chairperson will appoint at least one secretary who will be responsible for keeping the meeting minutes. The Chairperson may also appoint the requisite number of voting officers as well as experts and advisers to help implement technical matters with respect to attendees participating in the meeting via electronic means.
In accordance with Article 7 of the Bylaws, the Chairperson is authorized to sign the meeting minutes and other documents prepared as the basis for the content of the minutes.
Submission of the appointment made for the replacement of the resigning member of the Board of Directors in accordance with Article 363 of the Turkish Commercial Code, to the approval of the General Assembly
Hüseyin Çağatay ÖZDOĞRU, appointed as a member of the Board of Directors at the General Assembly Meeting dated March 31, 2022 to serve until the following Annual General Assembly
Meeting, resigned on September 16, 2022. As of the same date, Ayşegül İLDENİZ was appointed as a member of the Board of Directors by resolution of our Board of Directors to succeed H. Çağatay ÖZDOĞRU for the remainder of his term, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the first upcoming General Assembly Meeting dated March 30, 2023.
