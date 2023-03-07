Pegasus Hava Tasimaciligi Anonim Sirketi : 30.03.2023 General Assembly Information Document

PEGASUS HAVA TAŞIMACILIĞI ANONİM ŞİRKETİ

INFORMATION DOCUMENT

FOR THE 2022 GENERAL ASSEMBLY MEETING DATED MARCH 30, 2023

1. Invitation to the General Assembly Meeting dated March 30, 2023

The Annual Shareholders Meeting of our Company for the year 2022 will be held on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 10:00 am at the Company headquarters located at Aeropark, Yenişehir Mahallesi, Osmanlı Bulvarı No: 11/A Kurtköy 34912 Pendik İstanbul and will convene to discuss the following agenda items.

The Financial Statements of the Company and the Independent Auditor's Report for the year 2022, the proposal of the Board of Directors regarding the use of the Company profit for the year 2022, the 2022 Annual Activity Report of the Board of Directors and the Company's Corporate Governance Compliance Statement with links provided for the Corporate Governance Compliance Report (URF) and the Corporate Governance Information Form (KYBF) annexed thereto, Corporate Sustainability Report and the Information Document relating to the other agenda items are made available for the review of our shareholders, starting from three weeks prior to the meeting, at our Company headquarters, at our corporate website http://www.pegasusinvestorrelations.comand the Electronic General Assembly Portal of the Central Registry Agency.

In accordance with Article 415 paragraph 4 of the Turkish Commercial Code No. 6102 and Article 30 paragraph 1 of the Capital Markets Law No. 6362, attendance and voting at the General Assembly is not conditional upon the deposit of Company shares at the Central Registry Agency. Therefore, our shareholders do not have to block their Pegasus shares in the event they would like to attend the General Assembly Meeting.

Our shareholders who will vote through the Electronic General Assembly System may refer to the Central Registry Agency (https://egk.mkk.com.tr/egkweb/en/or 444 0 655) for more information on their obligations stipulated in the Regulations and Communiqués regarding Electronic General Assembly participation.

In accordance with the provisions of the Capital Markets Board Communiqué No. II-30.1 regarding Proxy Voting and Call for Proxies, published in the Official Gazette dated December 24, 2013 and numbered 28862, our shareholders who will have themselves represented at the meeting through proxy must produce their proxy form in line with the attached proxy form (Annex-1) and are required to present the signed proxy, certified by a Turkish notary public or the signed proxy alongside a signature circular certified by a Turkish notary public. Proxies appointed electronically through the Electronic General Assembly System do not have to present any written proxy statement. Voting at the General Assembly will be made by show of hands, with provisions relating to electronic voting being reserved.

Information on the Annual General Assembly Meeting is available on our website: http://www.pegasusyatirimciiliskileri.com. Our shareholders may seek any additional information regarding the General Assembly procedures from Pegasus Investor Relations.

Pursuant to Article 17, paragraph 1, sub-paragraph (e) of our Articles of Association, the Annual General Assembly Meeting will be open for the attendance of all stakeholders and the press as observers.

We request the attendance of our shareholders.

PEGASUS HAVA TAŞIMACILIĞI A.Ş.

1