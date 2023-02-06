Pegasus Hava Tasimaciligi Anonim Sirketi : About Additional Rights Provided to Our Guests Who Cannot Travel Due to the Earthquake in Kahramanmaraş

Last Update:06 February 2023
About Additional Rights Provided to Our Guests Who Cannot Travel Due to the Earthquake in Kahramanmaraş
Dear Guests,
We are preparing additional flights for our guests travelling to and from the earthquake zones that occurred in Kahramanmaraş and affected many of our provinces.
Additional internal flights are being planned between Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen and the cities of Malatya, Adana, Şanlıurfa and Diyarbakır. For the latest updates please visit https://www.flypgs.com/en and for our current additional flights.
For Kahramanmaraş and the surrounding provinces affected by the earthquake, you can change or cancel your flights scheduled between 6-21 February for free on https://www.flypgs.com/en and our mobile application. You can make changes to your flights until 31 March 2023.
You can find the list of routes where free changes, cancellations and conversions to open tickets are applicable on the aforementioned dates from the list below.
Izmir - Adana
Adana - Izmir
Izmir - Elazig
Elazig - Izmir
Izmir - Diyarbakir
Diyarbakir - Izmir
Sabiha Gokcen - Adana
Adana - Sabiha Gokcen
Adana - Antalya
Antalya - Adana
Gaziantep - Ercan
Ercan - Gaziantep
Adana - Ercan
Ercan - Adana
Sabiha Gokcen - Mardin
Mardin - Sabiha Gokcen
Sabiha Gokcen - Sanliurfa
Sanliurfa - Sabiha Gokcen
Gaziantep - Trabzon
Trabzon - Gaziantep
Sabiha Gokcen - Trabzon
Trabzon - Sabiha Gokcen
Adana - Trabzon
Trabzon - Adana
Diyarbakir - Ercan
Ercan - Diyarbakir
Sabiha Gokcen - Elazig
Elazig - Sabiha Gokcen
Hatay - Ercan
Ercan - Hatay
Sabiha Gokcen - Hatay
Hatay - Sabiha Gokcen
Hatay - Ercan
Ercan - Hatay
Adana - Van
Van - Adana
Sabiha Gokcen - Batman
Batman - Sabiha Gokcen
İzmir - Mardin
Mardin - ızmir
Adana - Bodrum
Bodrum - Adana
Adana - Hatay
Hatay - Adana
Sabiha Gokcen - Malatya
Malatya - Sabiha Gokcen
Adana - Trabzon
Trabzon - Adana
Izmir - Kayseri
Kayseri - Izmir
Izmir - Trabzon
Trabzon - Izmir
Kayseri - Antalya
Antalya - Kayseri
Antalya - Trabzon
Trabzon - Antalya
Antalya - Trabzon
Gaziantep - Trabzon
Trabzon - Gaziantep
Sabiha Gokcen - Kayseri
Kayseri - Sabiha Gokcen
Sabiha Gokcen - Trabzon
Trabzon - Sabiha Gokcen
Samsun - Sabiha Gokcen
Sabiha Gokcen - Samsun
Kayseri - Ercan
Ercan - Kayseri
Best Regards,
Pegasus Airlines
