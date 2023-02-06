Pegasus Hava Tasimaciligi Anonim Sirketi : About Additional Rights Provided to Our Guests Who Cannot Travel Due to the Earthquake in Kahramanmaraş

Last Update:06 February 2023

About Additional Rights Provided to Our Guests Who Cannot Travel Due to the Earthquake in Kahramanmaraş

Dear Guests,

We are preparing additional flights for our guests travelling to and from the earthquake zones that occurred in Kahramanmaraş and affected many of our provinces.

Additional internal flights are being planned between Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen and the cities of Malatya, Adana, Şanlıurfa and Diyarbakır. For the latest updates please visit https://www.flypgs.com/en and for our current additional flights.

For Kahramanmaraş and the surrounding provinces affected by the earthquake, you can change or cancel your flights scheduled between 6-21 February for free on https://www.flypgs.com/en and our mobile application. You can make changes to your flights until 31 March 2023.

You can find the list of routes where free changes, cancellations and conversions to open tickets are applicable on the aforementioned dates from the list below.

Izmir - Adana

Adana - Izmir

Izmir - Elazig

Elazig - Izmir

Izmir - Diyarbakir

Diyarbakir - Izmir

Sabiha Gokcen - Adana

Adana - Sabiha Gokcen

Adana - Antalya

Antalya - Adana

Gaziantep - Ercan

Ercan - Gaziantep

Adana - Ercan

Ercan - Adana

Sabiha Gokcen - Mardin

Mardin - Sabiha Gokcen

Sabiha Gokcen - Sanliurfa

Sanliurfa - Sabiha Gokcen

Gaziantep - Trabzon

Trabzon - Gaziantep

Sabiha Gokcen - Trabzon

Trabzon - Sabiha Gokcen

Adana - Trabzon

Trabzon - Adana

Diyarbakir - Ercan

Ercan - Diyarbakir

Sabiha Gokcen - Elazig

Elazig - Sabiha Gokcen

Hatay - Ercan

Ercan - Hatay

Sabiha Gokcen - Hatay

Hatay - Sabiha Gokcen

Hatay - Ercan

Ercan - Hatay

Adana - Van

Van - Adana

Sabiha Gokcen - Batman

Batman - Sabiha Gokcen

İzmir - Mardin

Mardin - ızmir

Adana - Bodrum

Bodrum - Adana

Adana - Hatay

Hatay - Adana

Sabiha Gokcen - Malatya

Malatya - Sabiha Gokcen

Adana - Trabzon

Trabzon - Adana

Izmir - Kayseri

Kayseri - Izmir

Izmir - Trabzon

Trabzon - Izmir

Kayseri - Antalya

Antalya - Kayseri

Antalya - Trabzon

Trabzon - Antalya

Antalya - Trabzon

Gaziantep - Trabzon

Trabzon - Gaziantep

Sabiha Gokcen - Kayseri

Kayseri - Sabiha Gokcen

Sabiha Gokcen - Trabzon

Trabzon - Sabiha Gokcen

Samsun - Sabiha Gokcen

Sabiha Gokcen - Samsun

Kayseri - Ercan

Ercan - Kayseri

Best Regards,

Pegasus Airlines