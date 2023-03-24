Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Turkey
  BORSA ISTANBUL
  Pegasus Hava Tasimaciligi Anonim Sirketi
  News
  Summary
    PGSUS   TREPEGS00016

PEGASUS HAVA TASIMACILIGI ANONIM SIRKETI

(PGSUS)
End-of-day quote BORSA ISTANBUL  -  2023-03-21
481.20 TRY   +1.11%
10:12aPegasus Hava Tasimaciligi Anonim Sirketi : Information on Flights Canceled Due to Strike in Germany!
PU
10:12aPegasus Hava Tasimaciligi Anonim Sirketi : About Additional Rights Provided to Our Guests Who Cannot Travel Due to the Earthquake in Kahramanmaraş
PU
04:20aPegasus Hava Tasimaciligi Anonim Sirketi : To the Attention of Our Passengers Traveling to Marseille Airport!
PU
Pegasus Hava Tasimaciligi Anonim Sirketi : About Additional Rights Provided to Our Guests Who Cannot Travel Due to the Earthquake in Kahramanmaraş

03/24/2023 | 10:12am EDT
Last Update:24 March 2023

About Additional Rights Provided to Our Guests Who Cannot Travel Due to the Earthquake in Kahramanmaraş

Dear Guests,

Following the earthquake that occurred in Kahramanmaraş and affected many provinces, may those who lost their lives rest in peace, and we wish a fast recovery to the injured.


For our guests whose travel plans were subject to changes, we are offering additional rights until 31 March 2023 for bookings made before 6 February 2023.


You have the right to make changes, including into an open ticket, or cancelling your domestic or international flights to and from Adıyaman, Gaziantep, Kahramanmaraş, Malatya, Adana, Diyarbakır, Elazığ, Şanlıurfa, Hatay and Kayseri free of charge and receive a refund without incurring fees.


You can change your domestic flights outside the ten affected cities free of charge, including into an open ticket, or cancel it and receive a full refund without incurring fees.


Within the scope of the above rights, you can make your ticketing transactions free of charge using our website or mobile app until 31 May 2023.


Kind regards,
Pegasus Airlines

Attachments

Disclaimer

Pegasus Hava Tasimaciligi AS published this content on 24 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2023 14:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
