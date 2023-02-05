Advanced search
    PGSUS   TREPEGS00016

PEGASUS HAVA TASIMACILIGI ANONIM SIRKETI

(PGSUS)
End-of-day quote BORSA ISTANBUL  -  2023-01-31
483.30 TRY   -2.19%
08:00aPegasus Hava Tasimaciligi Anonim Sirketi : About Our Canceled Flights Due to Weather Conditions
08:00aPegasus Hava Tasimaciligi Anonim Sirketi : About Our Canceled and Delayed Flights on 3 January 2023 due to the Dense Fog Expected in Istanbul
02/03Pegasus Hava Tasimaciligi Anonim Sirketi : To the Attention of Our Passengers Traveling to Qatar!
Pegasus Hava Tasimaciligi Anonim Sirketi : About Our Canceled Flights Due to Weather Conditions

02/05/2023 | 08:00am EST
Last Update:05 February 2023

About Our Canceled Flights Due to Weather Conditions

Dear Passengers,


Due to the adverse weather conditions expected in Istanbul on February 5-6, the following flights from and to Sabiha Gökçen have been canceled in line with the Meteorological Emergency Committee's decisions.

You can cancel and change tickets for canceled flights free of charge Pegasus Mobile Application or via https://www.flypgs.com/en/manage-my-booking

Depending on the weather conditions and MADKOM decisions, the number of canceled flights may increase. Please check the announcements on our website before your flight.

05.02.2023 Canceled Flights

PC2198 SAW-ADB 19:00-20:10

PC2199 ADB-SAW 21:00-21:10

PC2024 SAW-AYT 21:10-22:25

PC2025 AYT-SAW 23:00-00:10

PC2740 SAW-ASR 19:55-21:15

PC2741 ASR-SAW 21:50-23:10

PC1915 SAW-ECN 19:55-21:25

PC1916 ECN-SAW 22:05-23:35

PC2828 SAW-TZX 20:05-21:50

PC2829 TZX-SAW 22:25-00:10

PC2256 SAW-BJV 18:45-19:55

PC2257 BJV-SAW 20:45-22:05

PC2704 SAW-KYA 19:05-20:20

PC2705 KYA-SAW 20:55-22:10

PC2096 SAW-ADA 20:20-21:45

PC2097 ADA-SAW 22:20-23:55

PC4024 SAW-AYT 21:20-22:35

PC2021 AYT-SAW 21:00-22:20

PC2794 SAW-SZF 16:25-17:50

PC2795 SZF-SAW 18:30-19:55

PC2678 SAW-ESB 18:00-19:05

PC2679 ESB-SAW 19:40-20:45

PC2322 SAW-DNZ 22:00-23:05

PC2410 SAW-GZT 23:10-00:45

06.02.2023 Canceled Flights

PC2321 DNZ-SAW 09:30-10:35
PC2411 GZT-SAW 05:45-07:30

PC2002 SAW-AYT 07:45-09:00
PC2003 AYT-SAW 09:35-10:55

PC2816 SAW-TZX 09:00-10:45
PC2817 TZX-SAW 11:20-13:05

PC2736 SAW-ASR 12:05-13:25
PC2737 ASR-SAW 14:00-15:20

PC2188 SAW-ADB 11:05-12:15
PC2189 ADB-SAW 12:50-14:00

PC2008 SAW-AYT 11:40-12:55
PC2009 AYT-SAW 13:30-14:50

PC2242 SAW-BJV 08:30-09:40
PC2243 BJV-SAW 10:15-11:35

PC2284 SAW-DLM 08:30-09:45
PC2285 DLM-SAW 10:20-11:35

PC2702 SAW-KYA 07:45-09:00
PC2703 KYA-SAW 09:35-10:50

PC2090 SAW-ADA 11:40-13:05
PC2083 ADA-SAW 09:30-11:40

PC2860 SAW-OGU 09:30-11:05
PC2861 OGU-SAW 11:40-13:20

PC2678 SAW-ESB 18:00-19:05
PC2679 ESB-SAW 19:40-20:45

PC2822 SAW-TZX 13:10-14:55
PC2823 TZX-SAW 15:30-17:15

PC2214 SAW-ADB 15:00-16:10
PC2215 ADB-SAW 16:45-17:55

PC2004 SAW-AYT 09:50-11:05
PC2005 AYT-SAW 11:40-13:00

PC2520 SAW-ERC 08:05-09:50
PC2521 ERC-SAW 10:25-12:10

PC2750 SAW-VAS 07:35-09:00
PC2751 VAS-SAW 09:45-11:20

Regards,
Pegasus Airlines

Disclaimer

Pegasus Hava Tasimaciligi AS published this content on 05 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2023 12:59:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
