Pegasus Hava Tasimaciligi Anonim Sirketi : About Our Canceled and Delayed Flights on 3 January 2023 due to the Dense Fog Expected in Istanbul

About Our Canceled and Delayed Flights on 3 January 2023 due to the Dense Fog Expected in Istanbul
Dear Passengers,
Due to the adverse weather conditions expected in Istanbul on January 3, the following flights from and to Sabiha Gökçen have been canceled in line with the Meteorological Emergency Committee's decisions.
Our flights from and to Sabiha Gökçen may be canceled or delayed due to bad weather in Istanbul. You can cancel and change tickets for canceled flights using our mobile app or flypgs.com.
03.01.2023 Canceled Flights
PC2942 SAW-EDO
PC2943 EDO-SAW
PC2702 SAW-KYA
PC2703 KYA-SAW
PC2420 SAW-GNY
PC2421 GNY-SAW
PC2186 SAW-ADB
PC2187 ADB-SAW
PC2432 SAW-MQM
PC2433 MQM-SAW
PC2862 SAW-OGU
PC2863 OGU-SAW
PC2826 SAW-TZX
PC2827 TZX-SAW
PC1043 SAW-HAM
PC1044 HAM-SAW
PC2660 SAW-ESB
PC2661 ESB-SAW
PC2000 SAW-AYT
PC2001 AYT-SAW
PC2760 SAW-IGD
PC2761 IGD-SAW
PC2668 SAW-ESB
PC2669 ESB-SAW
Regards,
Pegasus Airlines
