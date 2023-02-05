Advanced search
    PGSUS   TREPEGS00016

PEGASUS HAVA TASIMACILIGI ANONIM SIRKETI

(PGSUS)
End-of-day quote BORSA ISTANBUL  -  2023-01-31
483.30 TRY   -2.19%
08:00aPegasus Hava Tasimaciligi Anonim Sirketi : About Our Canceled Flights Due to Weather Conditions
PU
08:00aPegasus Hava Tasimaciligi Anonim Sirketi : About Our Canceled and Delayed Flights on 3 January 2023 due to the Dense Fog Expected in Istanbul
PU
02/03Pegasus Hava Tasimaciligi Anonim Sirketi : To the Attention of Our Passengers Traveling to Qatar!
PU
Pegasus Hava Tasimaciligi Anonim Sirketi : About Our Canceled and Delayed Flights on 3 January 2023 due to the Dense Fog Expected in Istanbul

02/05/2023 | 08:00am EST
Last Update:05 February 2023

About Our Canceled and Delayed Flights on 3 January 2023 due to the Dense Fog Expected in Istanbul

Dear Passengers,

Due to the adverse weather conditions expected in Istanbul on January 3, the following flights from and to Sabiha Gökçen have been canceled in line with the Meteorological Emergency Committee's decisions.

Our flights from and to Sabiha Gökçen may be canceled or delayed due to bad weather in Istanbul. You can cancel and change tickets for canceled flights using our mobile app or flypgs.com.

03.01.2023 Canceled Flights

PC2942 SAW-EDO

PC2943 EDO-SAW

PC2702 SAW-KYA

PC2703 KYA-SAW

PC2420 SAW-GNY

PC2421 GNY-SAW

PC2186 SAW-ADB

PC2187 ADB-SAW

PC2432 SAW-MQM

PC2433 MQM-SAW

PC2862 SAW-OGU

PC2863 OGU-SAW

PC2826 SAW-TZX

PC2827 TZX-SAW

PC1043 SAW-HAM

PC1044 HAM-SAW

PC2660 SAW-ESB

PC2661 ESB-SAW

PC2000 SAW-AYT

PC2001 AYT-SAW

PC2760 SAW-IGD

PC2761 IGD-SAW

PC2668 SAW-ESB

PC2669 ESB-SAW

Regards,
Pegasus Airlines

Attachments

Disclaimer

Pegasus Hava Tasimaciligi AS published this content on 05 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2023 12:59:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
