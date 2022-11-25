Advanced search
    PGSUS   TREPEGS00016

PEGASUS HAVA TASIMACILIGI ANONIM SIRKETI

(PGSUS)
2022-11-23
370.80 TRY   +1.17%
11/16Pegasus Hava Tasimaciligi Anonim Sirketi : Information on Possible Congestion at Airport Security Checkpoints
PU
11/09Pegasus Hava Tasimaciligi Anonim Sirketi : Q3 2022 Financial Results
PU
11/09Pegasus Hava Tasimaciligi Anonim Sirketi : 2022 Q3 Investor Presentation
PU
Pegasus Hava Tasimaciligi Anonim Sirketi : About the Congestion at Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen Airport Security Control and Passport Control Points

11/25/2022
Last Update:25 November 2022

About the Congestion at Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen Airport Security Control and Passport Control Points

Dear Passengers,

Due to the congestion at security checkpoints and passport control at Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen Airport, we kindly ask you arrive at the airport at least 4 hours before your flight to avoid any disruptions to your flight. We wish you a good flight.

Regards,
Pegasus Airlines

Disclaimer

Pegasus Hava Tasimaciligi AS published this content on 25 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2022 08:43:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
