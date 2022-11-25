Pegasus Hava Tasimaciligi Anonim Sirketi : About the Congestion at Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen Airport Security Control and Passport Control Points

Last Update:25 November 2022

About the Congestion at Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen Airport Security Control and Passport Control Points

Dear Passengers,

Due to the congestion at security checkpoints and passport control at Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen Airport, we kindly ask you arrive at the airport at least 4 hours before your flight to avoid any disruptions to your flight. We wish you a good flight.





Regards,

Pegasus Airlines