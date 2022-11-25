Pegasus Hava Tasimaciligi Anonim Sirketi : About the Congestion at Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen Airport Security Control and Passport Control Points

Last Update:25 November 2022
About the Congestion at Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen Airport Security Control and Passport Control Points
Dear Passengers,
Due to the congestion at security checkpoints and passport control at Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen Airport, we kindly ask you arrive at the airport at least 4 hours before your flight to avoid any disruptions to your flight. We wish you a good flight.
Regards,
Pegasus Airlines
Disclaimer
Pegasus Hava Tasimaciligi AS published this content on 25 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2022 08:43:07 UTC.