Last Update:08 October 2023

On 7 October 2023, due to the current conditions in Israel, we offer additional rights for ticket transactions.

Dear guests,

The additional rights we offer to our guests who want to change their travel plans departing from and arriving in Israel are listed below.

Tickets purchased on and before 7 October 2023 and flights for travel 7 October 2023 or 15 October 2023 covering these dates from/to Israel;

- You can change to an open ticket free of charge or

- You can get full refund or

- You can change the date free of charge.

You can change ticket or get your refund from flypgs.com or Pegasus Mobile App.

Best Regards,

Pegasus Airlines