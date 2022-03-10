Pegasus Hava Tasimaciligi Anonim Sirketi : Announcement About Cancellation Of Flights to and from Russian Federation

Last Update:10 March 2022

Announcement About Cancellation Of Flights to and from Russian Federation

Dear Guests,

In accordance with the European Union Regulation No. 2022/328, sanctions and restrictions are implemented related to insurance/reinsurance, leasing, operations and maintenance services on flights to and from Russian Federation.

Due to operational risks under these conditions, all our flights to and from Russian Federation have been temporarily suspended as of March 13, 2022 (including) until March 27, 2022.

Our guests on flights to Moscow, St. Petersburg, Mineralnye Vody, Grozny, Makhachkala and Krasnodar between these dates are entitled to free ticket changes and full refund. Our guests can complete their ticket changes and cancellations free of charge, on our web site (https://www.flypgs.com/en/manage-my-booking) or on our mobile application.

Sincerely,

Pegasus Airlines