Pegasus Hava Tasimaciligi Anonim Sirketi : #HereForYou

Last Update:09 February 2023

#HereForYou

We are deeply saddened by the earthquake that occurred in Kahramanmaraş, and which has affected many provinces. May those who lost their lives rest in peace. Our deepest condolences to those who have lost loved ones and we wish a fast recovery to those who have been injured.

We continue to support those affected and to assist the work of aid organisations. Additional flights are being operated to and from earthquake-affected zones. We are continuing our efforts in coordination with AFAD (Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency) and official aid authorities to deliver aid and emergency supplies to the regions and evacuate those who are affected.

Between 6 February and 8 February 2023 at 07:00 (local time), we operated a total of 22 relief flights, and 86 civilian passenger flights.

To support those affected by the earthquake, all our direct domestic flights departing from Adana, Diyarbakır, Elazığ, Gaziantep, Kayseri, Malatya and Şanlıurfa departing between 7-12 February 2023 (up to and including) can be booked free of charge (no taxes payable). For the latest updates on additional flights and to make a booking please visit www.flypgs.com or the Pegasus app.

Our guests who had made bookings to travel to Kahramanmaraş and the affected surrounding provinces are entitled to change, including to an open ticket, and cancel their flights for travel between 6 and 21 February 2023 free of charge via our website or our mobile app. The refund process will continue until 31 March 2023, even if the flight dates have passed.

To send aid and relief equipment to the earthquake-affected regions, please coordinate with Kızılay (The Turkish Red Crescent) and local authorities to deliver the aid to Sabiha Gökçen Airport. We will transport it free of charge on our aircraft.

To support those affected by the earthquake, we have donated 5 million TL to AFAD (Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency). We have also donated 3 million TL to the Ahbap Association on behalf of Pegasus employees.

As the 6,852-strong Pegasus Family, we continue to work hard to support those affected by the earthquake and the aid teams.