Last Update:17 November 2023

Important Notice About Israel Flights

Dear passengers,

Our Israel flights have been suspended until further notice due to the current situation in Israel.

For tickets purchased on and before 7 October 2023, for flights between 7 October 2023 and 30 November 2023 (including these dates) from/to Israel;

You can change to an open ticket free of charge or

You can get full refund or

You can change the date free of charge.

You can change ticket or get your refund from flypgs.com or Pegasus Mobile App.

Please follow our announcements page on www.flypgs.com for up-to-date information about our future flights.

Best Regards,

Pegasus Airlines