Important Notice About Israel Flights
Dear passengers,
Our Israel flights have been suspended until further notice due to the current situation in Israel.
For tickets purchased on and before 7 October 2023, for flights between 7 October 2023 and 30 November 2023 (including these dates) from/to Israel;
- You can change to an open ticket free of charge or
- You can get full refund or
- You can change the date free of charge.
You can change ticket or get your refund from flypgs.com or Pegasus Mobile App.
Please follow our announcements page on www.flypgs.com for up-to-date information about our future flights.
Best Regards,
Pegasus Airlines
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Pegasus Hava Tasimaciligi AS published this content on 17 November 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2023 17:01:03 UTC.