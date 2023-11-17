Last Update:17 November 2023

Information About Flight Cancellations by Madkom Decision

Dear guests,

With the decision of Sabiha Gökçen Airport and Istanbul Airport Meteorological Emergency Committees (MADKOM), the number of flights departing from and arriving at Sabiha Gökçen has been reduced due to the expected adverse weather conditions. In line with this decision, the following flights have been canceled. If you would like to make a free ticket change or cancellation for your canceled flights, you can do so free of charge via https://www.flypgs.com/en/manage-my-booking and our Pegasus Mobile Application. The number of canceled flights may increase depending on weather conditions and MADKOM decisions. We recommend that you check the announcements published on our website and turn on notifications on our mobile application before your flight.

Sincerely,

Pegasus Airlines