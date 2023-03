Pegasus Hava Tasimaciligi Anonim Sirketi : Information on Flights Canceled Due to Strike in Germany!

Last Update:24 March 2023

Information on Flights Canceled Due to Strike in Germany!

Dear Guests,

Due to the expected general strike at German airports on March 27, 2023, some of our flights to Germany have been canceled. The canceled flights are as follows.

26.03.2023

PC1021 SAW MUC STD 1045UTC STA 1330UTC (CANCEL)

PC1022 MUC SAW STD 1435UTC STA 1710UTC (CANCEL)

PC1019 SAW MUC STD 0645UTC STA 0930UTC (CANCEL)

PC1020 MUC SAW STD 1035UTC STA 1310UTC (CANCEL)

PC1027 SAW NUE STD 2115UTC STA 0005UTC (CANCEL)

27.03.2023

PC1028 NUE SAW STD 0155UTC STA 0435UTC (CANCEL)

PC1045 SAW HAM STD 1110UTC STA 1430UTC (CANCEL)

PC1046 HAM SAW STD 1535UTC STA 1840UTC (CANCEL)

PC1043 SAW HAM STD 0725UTC STA 1045UTC (CANCEL)

PC1044 HAM SAW STD 1150UTC STA 1455UTC (CANCEL)

PC971 SAW STR STD 1155UTC STA 1455UTC (CANCEL)

PC972 STR SAW STD 1600UTC STA 1845UTC (CANCEL)

PC969 SAW STR STD 0815UTC STA 1115UTC (CANCEL)

PC970 STR SAW STD 1220UTC STA 1505UTC (CANCEL)

PC993 SAW-FRA STD 0825-1140

PC994 FRA-SAW STD 1245-1545

PC995 SAW-FRA STD 1125-1440

PC996 FRA-SAW STD 1545-1845

PC1019 SAW-MUC STD 0645-0930

PC1020 MUC-SAW STD 1035-1310

Best Regards,

Pegasus Airlines