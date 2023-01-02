Pegasus Hava Tasimaciligi Anonim Sirketi : Information on Possible Congestion at Airport Security Checkpoints

Last Update:02 January 2023
Information on Possible Congestion at Airport Security Checkpoints
Dear Passengers,
Due to the potential congestion that may occur at security checkpoints at airports in Turkey, we kindly ask you arrive at the airport at least 3 hours before your flight to avoid any disruptions to your flight. We wish you a good flight.
Regards,
Pegasus Airlines
