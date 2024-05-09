PEGASUS HAVA TAŞIMACILIĞI A.Ş. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS OF 31 MARCH 2024
(Amounts are expressed in full Turkish Lira (TL) unless otherwise stated.)
Current period
Prior period
(Not Reviewed)
(Audited)
31 March
31 December
2024
2023
ASSETS
Current assets
57.334.193.973
48.001.577.327
Cash and cash equivalents
28.307.772.879
16.078.358.927
Financial assets
11.883.811.812
18.534.625.942
Trade receivables
2.908.823.287
1.668.899.597
Trade receivables from third parties
2.908.823.287
1.668.899.597
Other receivables
189.615.355
184.612.285
Other receivables from related parties
4.844.550
44.138
Other receivables from third parties
184.770.805
184.568.147
Derivative financial instruments
173.497.087
12.607.533
Inventories
1.326.051.817
1.075.273.755
Prepaid expenses
12.296.217.397
10.201.603.776
Current income tax assets
28.570.217
19.552.842
Other current assets
219.834.122
226.042.670
Non-Current assets
165.848.176.742
153.953.502.230
Financial assets
2.646.919.413
1.674.235.495
Other receivables
2.040.196.057
1.778.877.878
Other receivables from third parties
2.040.196.057
1.778.877.878
Derivative financial instruments
107.805.797
-
Investments accounted by using the equity method
674.872.216
602.491.387
Property and equipment
12.069.077.610
10.377.700.527
Intangible assets
726.134.120
643.504.105
Right of use assets
119.742.264.230
113.509.023.248
Prepaid expenses
14.311.751.465
12.718.004.262
Deferred tax assets
13.529.155.834
12.649.665.328
TOTAL ASSETS
223.182.370.715
201.955.079.557
1
PEGASUS HAVA TAŞIMACILIĞI A.Ş. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS OF 31 MARCH 2024
(Amounts are expressed in full Turkish Lira (TL) unless otherwise stated.)
Current period
Prior period
(Not Reviewed)
(Audited)
31 March
31 December
2024
2023
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
50.073.336.598
37.183.794.680
Short term borrowings
9.536.127.481
5.353.784.770
Short term portion of long term borrowings
2.070.438.699
1.944.707.759
Short term portion of long term lease liabilities
12.028.707.708
11.326.083.111
Trade payables
7.529.264.754
6.526.115.717
Trade payables to related parties
28.812.998
17.811.962
Trade payables to third parties
7.500.451.756
6.508.303.755
Employee benefit obligations
1.156.859.322
398.269.511
Other payables
457.276.399
260.455.138
Other payables to third parties
457.276.399
260.455.138
Passenger flight liabilities
14.227.665.647
8.418.318.534
Derivative financial instruments
-
109.079.828
Deferred income
967.849.438
782.027.857
Short term provisions
2.099.147.150
2.064.952.455
Short term provisions for employee benefits
1.683.117.498
1.587.893.487
Other short term provisions
416.029.652
477.058.968
Non-Current liabilities
117.913.356.557
110.102.098.656
Long term borrowings
12.748.550.837
12.312.016.907
Long term lease liabilities
94.059.150.296
88.581.646.542
Derivative financial instruments
-
64.250.780
Deferred income
5.193.498.158
3.506.810.209
Long term provisions
5.912.157.266
5.637.374.218
Long term provisions for employee benefits
1.289.896.021
1.201.242.173
Other long term provisions
4.622.261.245
4.436.132.045
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
55.195.677.560
54.669.186.221
Paid-in share capital
102.299.707
102.299.707
Share premiums on capital stock
455.687.025
455.687.025
Other comprehensive income/expense
not to be reclassified to profit or loss
Actuarial losses on defined benefit plans
(98.677.189)
(105.998.793)
Currency translation differences
31.248.007.219
27.604.819.459
Other comprehensive income/expense
to be reclassified to profit or loss
Currency translation differences
416.494.014
368.154.236
Hedge fund
200.606.965
(129.997.940)
Gain on financial assets measured at fair value
46.339.958
48.328.332
Restricted profit reserves
20.459.941
20.459.941
Retained earnings
26.305.434.254
5.397.932.457
Net income for the period
(3.500.974.334)
20.907.501.797
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
223.182.370.715
201.955.079.557
2
PEGASUS HAVA TAŞIMACILIĞI A.Ş. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2024
(Amounts are expressed in full Turkish Lira (TL) unless otherwise stated.)
Current period
Prior period
(Not Reviewed)
(Not Reviewed)
1 January-
1 January-
Profit or loss
31 March 2024
31 March 2023
Sales
17.390.800.996
8.793.440.699
Cost of sales (-)
(17.952.561.068)
(8.550.724.970)
Gross profit
(561.760.072)
242.715.729
General administrative expenses (-)
(572.186.285)
(296.236.333)
Marketing expenses (-)
(451.408.923)
(217.842.800)
Other operating income
314.342.294
35.944.167
Other operating expenses (-)
(54.673.031)
(38.420.372)
Operating gain
(1.325.686.017)
(273.839.609)
Income from investing activities
740.724.907
147.809.735
Expenses from investing activities (-)
(169.947.660)
-
Share of investments income accounted for
using the equity method
14.639.828
10.039.957
Operating gain before financial expense
(740.268.942)
(115.989.917)
Financial income
352.049.203
516.175.096
Financial expense (-)
(3.238.424.067)
(1.007.907.516)
Profit before tax
(3.626.643.806)
(607.722.337)
Tax income/(expense)
125.669.472
9.602.754
Deferred tax income/(expense)
125.669.472
9.602.754
Profit for the period
(3.500.974.334)
(598.119.583)
Income/(loss) per share
(34,22)
(5,85)
Other comprehensive income
Items not to be reclassified to profit or loss
Actuarial (losses) / gains on defined benefit plans
9.762.138
(57.701.488)
Deferred tax effect
(2.440.534)
11.540.298
Currency translation differences
3.643.187.760
1.054.197.842
Items to be reclassified to profit or loss
Currency translation differences
48.339.778
(147.828.232)
Gain on financial assets measured at fair value
(2.651.155)
(12.190.934)
Cash flow hedge
440.806.561
(339.163.991)
Deferred tax effect
(109.538.875)
70.270.993
Other comprehensive income
4.027.465.673
579.124.488
Total comprehensive income
526.491.339
(18.995.095)
3
PEGASUS HAVA TAŞIMACILIĞI A.Ş. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2024
(Amounts are expressed in full Turkish Lira (TL) unless otherwise stated.)
Other comprehensive
Other comprehensive
income items
income items
not to be reclassified
to be reclassified to
to profit or loss
profit or loss
Retained earnings
Share
Actuarial
Currency
Currency
Paid in
premiums on
gains/(losses) on
translation
translation
Hedge
Gain on financial assets
Restricted profit
Net profit/(loss) for
share capital
capital stock
defined benefit plans
differences
differences
reserve
measured at fair value
reserves
Retained earnings
the year
Shareholders' equity
As at 1 January 2023
102.299.707
455.687.025
(74.584.475)
11.667.935.448
165.445.988
282.719.523
26.847.705
20.459.941
(1.702.212.691)
7.100.145.148
18.044.743.319
Transfers
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
7.100.145.148
(7.100.145.148)
-
Net profit/(loss) for the period
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(598.119.583)
(598.119.583)
Other comprehensive income / (expense)
-
-
(46.161.190)
1.054.197.842
(147.828.232)
(271.331.185)
(9.752.747)
-
-
-
579.124.488
As at 31 March 2023
102.299.707
455.687.025
(120.745.665)
12.722.133.290
17.617.756
11.388.338
17.094.958
20.459.941
5.397.932.457
(598.119.583)
18.025.748.224
As at 1 January 2024
102.299.707
455.687.025
(105.998.793)
27.604.819.459
368.154.236
(129.997.940)
48.328.332
20.459.941
5.397.932.457
20.907.501.797
54.669.186.221
Transfers
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
20.907.501.797
(20.907.501.797)
-
Net profit/(loss) for the period
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(3.500.974.334)
(3.500.974.334)
Other comprehensive income / (expense)
-
-
7.321.604
3.643.187.760
48.339.778
330.604.905
(1.988.374)
-
-
-
4.027.465.673
As at 31 March 2024
102.299.707
455.687.025
(98.677.189)
31.248.007.219
416.494.014
200.606.965
46.339.958
20.459.941
26.305.434.254
(3.500.974.334)
55.195.677.560
4
PEGASUS HAVA TAŞIMACILIĞI A.Ş. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2024
(Amounts are expressed in full Turkish Lira (TL) unless otherwise stated.)
Current period
Prior period
(Not Reviewed)
(Not Reviewed)
1 January-
1 January-
31 March 2024
31 March 2023
A. CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Income/(loss) for the period
Adjustments to reconcile the income/(loss)
Depreciation and amortization
Adjustments related with impairments
Provision for doubtful receivable
Adjustments related with financial investment impairments
Adjustments related with provisions
Provision for employee benefits
Legal provison
Change in redelivery provision
Interest and commission income
Adjustments related with fair value expense (income)
Adjustments related with fair value expense (income) of financial assets Gain on equity investments accounted for
using the equity method Current tax expense
Other provisions related with investing or financing activities
Changes in working capital
Increase in trade receivables
Increase in other receivables, prepayments and other assets
Increase in inventories Increase in trade payables
Increase in deferred income, other payables and other current liabilities
Net cash generated from operating activities
Payment for the employee benefits provisions
Payment for other provisions
B. CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Net cash changes from acquisition and sale of debt instruments of other entities
Net cash changes from purchase and sale of property, equipment and intangible assets
Interest received from financial investment Changes in cash advances and payables Other cash changes
C. CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Increase in borrowings
Repayment of borrowings
Repayment of principal in lease liabilities
Interest and commission paid
Interest received
NET DECREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
BEFORE TRANSLATION EFFECT (A+B+C)
D. TRANSLATION DIFFERENCES EFFECT ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS NET (DECREASE) / INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (A+B+C+D)
E. CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE BEGINNING OF THE PERIOD AT THE BEGINNING OF THE PERIOD
AT THE END OF THE PERIOD (A+B+C+D+E)
(3.500.974.334)
(598.119.583)
2.767.509.190
1.475.564.359
166.616.775
28.888.041
(3.330.885)
35.929.715
169.947.660
(7.041.674)
93.177.515
(89.414.244)
67.728.444
11.974.716
4.469.077
2.907.868
20.979.994
(104.296.828)
1.362.039.070
794.900.576
2.651.156
12.190.937
2.651.156
12.190.937
(14.639.828)
(10.039.957)
(125.669.472)
(9.602.754)
759.835.943
(442.183.758)
(1.081.197.140)
94.716.044
(2.852.161.410)
(21.436.544)
(170.728.194)
(1.556.150)
536.307.357
(538.609.483)
7.230.320.315
1.529.667.062
5.173.086.943
2.224.964.546
(25.193.349)
(44.854.807)
(240.217)
(312.956)
5.147.653.377
2.179.796.783
2.021.471.70126.829.274
1.524.069.908(90.006.146)
523.619.528152.149.572
(1.469.195.292)(867.601.632)
4.473.687.609(147.189.075)
7.073.653.454(925.818.007)
3.122.247.7832.250.888.380
(498.263.350) (1.573.581.095)
(2.822.024.849) (1.694.798.427)
(1.596.063.628)(607.924.929)
682.999.68665.708.884
(1.111.104.358) (1.559.707.187)
11.110.202.473(305.728.411)
1.119.211.479597.526.949
12.229.413.952291.798.538
16.078.358.927 10.558.266.871
28.307.772.879 10.850.065.409
5
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Pegasus Hava Tasimaciligi AS published this content on 08 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2024 23:20:09 UTC.