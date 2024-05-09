PEGASUS HAVA TAŞIMACILIĞI A.Ş. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS OF 31 MARCH 2024

(Amounts are expressed in full Turkish Lira (TL) unless otherwise stated.)

Current period

Prior period

(Not Reviewed)

(Audited)

31 March

31 December

2024

2023

ASSETS

Current assets

57.334.193.973

48.001.577.327

Cash and cash equivalents

28.307.772.879

16.078.358.927

Financial assets

11.883.811.812

18.534.625.942

Trade receivables

2.908.823.287

1.668.899.597

Trade receivables from third parties

2.908.823.287

1.668.899.597

Other receivables

189.615.355

184.612.285

Other receivables from related parties

4.844.550

44.138

Other receivables from third parties

184.770.805

184.568.147

Derivative financial instruments

173.497.087

12.607.533

Inventories

1.326.051.817

1.075.273.755

Prepaid expenses

12.296.217.397

10.201.603.776

Current income tax assets

28.570.217

19.552.842

Other current assets

219.834.122

226.042.670

Non-Current assets

165.848.176.742

153.953.502.230

Financial assets

2.646.919.413

1.674.235.495

Other receivables

2.040.196.057

1.778.877.878

Other receivables from third parties

2.040.196.057

1.778.877.878

Derivative financial instruments

107.805.797

-

Investments accounted by using the equity method

674.872.216

602.491.387

Property and equipment

12.069.077.610

10.377.700.527

Intangible assets

726.134.120

643.504.105

Right of use assets

119.742.264.230

113.509.023.248

Prepaid expenses

14.311.751.465

12.718.004.262

Deferred tax assets

13.529.155.834

12.649.665.328

TOTAL ASSETS

223.182.370.715

201.955.079.557

1

PEGASUS HAVA TAŞIMACILIĞI A.Ş. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS OF 31 MARCH 2024

(Amounts are expressed in full Turkish Lira (TL) unless otherwise stated.)

Current period

Prior period

(Not Reviewed)

(Audited)

31 March

31 December

2024

2023

LIABILITIES

Current liabilities

50.073.336.598

37.183.794.680

Short term borrowings

9.536.127.481

5.353.784.770

Short term portion of long term borrowings

2.070.438.699

1.944.707.759

Short term portion of long term lease liabilities

12.028.707.708

11.326.083.111

Trade payables

7.529.264.754

6.526.115.717

Trade payables to related parties

28.812.998

17.811.962

Trade payables to third parties

7.500.451.756

6.508.303.755

Employee benefit obligations

1.156.859.322

398.269.511

Other payables

457.276.399

260.455.138

Other payables to third parties

457.276.399

260.455.138

Passenger flight liabilities

14.227.665.647

8.418.318.534

Derivative financial instruments

-

109.079.828

Deferred income

967.849.438

782.027.857

Short term provisions

2.099.147.150

2.064.952.455

Short term provisions for employee benefits

1.683.117.498

1.587.893.487

Other short term provisions

416.029.652

477.058.968

Non-Current liabilities

117.913.356.557

110.102.098.656

Long term borrowings

12.748.550.837

12.312.016.907

Long term lease liabilities

94.059.150.296

88.581.646.542

Derivative financial instruments

-

64.250.780

Deferred income

5.193.498.158

3.506.810.209

Long term provisions

5.912.157.266

5.637.374.218

Long term provisions for employee benefits

1.289.896.021

1.201.242.173

Other long term provisions

4.622.261.245

4.436.132.045

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

55.195.677.560

54.669.186.221

Paid-in share capital

102.299.707

102.299.707

Share premiums on capital stock

455.687.025

455.687.025

Other comprehensive income/expense

not to be reclassified to profit or loss

Actuarial losses on defined benefit plans

(98.677.189)

(105.998.793)

Currency translation differences

31.248.007.219

27.604.819.459

Other comprehensive income/expense

to be reclassified to profit or loss

Currency translation differences

416.494.014

368.154.236

Hedge fund

200.606.965

(129.997.940)

Gain on financial assets measured at fair value

46.339.958

48.328.332

Restricted profit reserves

20.459.941

20.459.941

Retained earnings

26.305.434.254

5.397.932.457

Net income for the period

(3.500.974.334)

20.907.501.797

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

223.182.370.715

201.955.079.557

2

PEGASUS HAVA TAŞIMACILIĞI A.Ş. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2024

(Amounts are expressed in full Turkish Lira (TL) unless otherwise stated.)

Current period

Prior period

(Not Reviewed)

(Not Reviewed)

1 January-

1 January-

Profit or loss

31 March 2024

31 March 2023

Sales

17.390.800.996

8.793.440.699

Cost of sales (-)

(17.952.561.068)

(8.550.724.970)

Gross profit

(561.760.072)

242.715.729

General administrative expenses (-)

(572.186.285)

(296.236.333)

Marketing expenses (-)

(451.408.923)

(217.842.800)

Other operating income

314.342.294

35.944.167

Other operating expenses (-)

(54.673.031)

(38.420.372)

Operating gain

(1.325.686.017)

(273.839.609)

Income from investing activities

740.724.907

147.809.735

Expenses from investing activities (-)

(169.947.660)

-

Share of investments income accounted for

using the equity method

14.639.828

10.039.957

Operating gain before financial expense

(740.268.942)

(115.989.917)

Financial income

352.049.203

516.175.096

Financial expense (-)

(3.238.424.067)

(1.007.907.516)

Profit before tax

(3.626.643.806)

(607.722.337)

Tax income/(expense)

125.669.472

9.602.754

Deferred tax income/(expense)

125.669.472

9.602.754

Profit for the period

(3.500.974.334)

(598.119.583)

Income/(loss) per share

(34,22)

(5,85)

Other comprehensive income

Items not to be reclassified to profit or loss

Actuarial (losses) / gains on defined benefit plans

9.762.138

(57.701.488)

Deferred tax effect

(2.440.534)

11.540.298

Currency translation differences

3.643.187.760

1.054.197.842

Items to be reclassified to profit or loss

Currency translation differences

48.339.778

(147.828.232)

Gain on financial assets measured at fair value

(2.651.155)

(12.190.934)

Cash flow hedge

440.806.561

(339.163.991)

Deferred tax effect

(109.538.875)

70.270.993

Other comprehensive income

4.027.465.673

579.124.488

Total comprehensive income

526.491.339

(18.995.095)

3

PEGASUS HAVA TAŞIMACILIĞI A.Ş. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2024

(Amounts are expressed in full Turkish Lira (TL) unless otherwise stated.)

Other comprehensive

Other comprehensive

income items

income items

not to be reclassified

to be reclassified to

to profit or loss

profit or loss

Retained earnings

Share

Actuarial

Currency

Currency

Paid in

premiums on

gains/(losses) on

translation

translation

Hedge

Gain on financial assets

Restricted profit

Net profit/(loss) for

share capital

capital stock

defined benefit plans

differences

differences

reserve

measured at fair value

reserves

Retained earnings

the year

Shareholders' equity

As at 1 January 2023

102.299.707

455.687.025

(74.584.475)

11.667.935.448

165.445.988

282.719.523

26.847.705

20.459.941

(1.702.212.691)

7.100.145.148

18.044.743.319

Transfers

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

7.100.145.148

(7.100.145.148)

-

Net profit/(loss) for the period

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(598.119.583)

(598.119.583)

Other comprehensive income / (expense)

-

-

(46.161.190)

1.054.197.842

(147.828.232)

(271.331.185)

(9.752.747)

-

-

-

579.124.488

As at 31 March 2023

102.299.707

455.687.025

(120.745.665)

12.722.133.290

17.617.756

11.388.338

17.094.958

20.459.941

5.397.932.457

(598.119.583)

18.025.748.224

As at 1 January 2024

102.299.707

455.687.025

(105.998.793)

27.604.819.459

368.154.236

(129.997.940)

48.328.332

20.459.941

5.397.932.457

20.907.501.797

54.669.186.221

Transfers

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

20.907.501.797

(20.907.501.797)

-

Net profit/(loss) for the period

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(3.500.974.334)

(3.500.974.334)

Other comprehensive income / (expense)

-

-

7.321.604

3.643.187.760

48.339.778

330.604.905

(1.988.374)

-

-

-

4.027.465.673

As at 31 March 2024

102.299.707

455.687.025

(98.677.189)

31.248.007.219

416.494.014

200.606.965

46.339.958

20.459.941

26.305.434.254

(3.500.974.334)

55.195.677.560

4

PEGASUS HAVA TAŞIMACILIĞI A.Ş. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2024

(Amounts are expressed in full Turkish Lira (TL) unless otherwise stated.)

Current period

Prior period

(Not Reviewed)

(Not Reviewed)

1 January-

1 January-

31 March 2024

31 March 2023

A. CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Income/(loss) for the period

Adjustments to reconcile the income/(loss)

Depreciation and amortization

Adjustments related with impairments

Provision for doubtful receivable

Adjustments related with financial investment impairments

Adjustments related with provisions

Provision for employee benefits

Legal provison

Change in redelivery provision

Interest and commission income

Adjustments related with fair value expense (income)

Adjustments related with fair value expense (income) of financial assets Gain on equity investments accounted for

using the equity method Current tax expense

Other provisions related with investing or financing activities

Changes in working capital

Increase in trade receivables

Increase in other receivables, prepayments and other assets

Increase in inventories Increase in trade payables

Increase in deferred income, other payables and other current liabilities

Net cash generated from operating activities

Payment for the employee benefits provisions

Payment for other provisions

B. CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Net cash changes from acquisition and sale of debt instruments of other entities

Net cash changes from purchase and sale of property, equipment and intangible assets

Interest received from financial investment Changes in cash advances and payables Other cash changes

C. CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Increase in borrowings

Repayment of borrowings

Repayment of principal in lease liabilities

Interest and commission paid

Interest received

NET DECREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

BEFORE TRANSLATION EFFECT (A+B+C)

D. TRANSLATION DIFFERENCES EFFECT ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS NET (DECREASE) / INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (A+B+C+D)

E. CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE BEGINNING OF THE PERIOD AT THE BEGINNING OF THE PERIOD

AT THE END OF THE PERIOD (A+B+C+D+E)

(3.500.974.334)

(598.119.583)

2.767.509.190

1.475.564.359

166.616.775

28.888.041

(3.330.885)

35.929.715

169.947.660

(7.041.674)

93.177.515

(89.414.244)

67.728.444

11.974.716

4.469.077

2.907.868

20.979.994

(104.296.828)

1.362.039.070

794.900.576

2.651.156

12.190.937

2.651.156

12.190.937

(14.639.828)

(10.039.957)

(125.669.472)

(9.602.754)

759.835.943

(442.183.758)

(1.081.197.140)

94.716.044

(2.852.161.410)

(21.436.544)

(170.728.194)

(1.556.150)

536.307.357

(538.609.483)

7.230.320.315

1.529.667.062

5.173.086.943

2.224.964.546

(25.193.349)

(44.854.807)

(240.217)

(312.956)

5.147.653.377

2.179.796.783

2.021.471.70126.829.274

1.524.069.908(90.006.146)

523.619.528152.149.572

(1.469.195.292)(867.601.632)

4.473.687.609(147.189.075)

7.073.653.454(925.818.007)

3.122.247.7832.250.888.380

(498.263.350) (1.573.581.095)

(2.822.024.849) (1.694.798.427)

(1.596.063.628)(607.924.929)

682.999.68665.708.884

(1.111.104.358) (1.559.707.187)

11.110.202.473(305.728.411)

1.119.211.479597.526.949

12.229.413.952291.798.538

16.078.358.927 10.558.266.871

28.307.772.879 10.850.065.409

5

