Pegasus Hava Tasimaciligi Anonim Sirketi : Q2 2022 Financial Results

(Convenience translation of a report and condensed consolidated financial statements originally

issued in Turkish)

Report on Review of Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

To the Board of Directors of Pegasus Hava Taşımacılığı Anonim Şirketi

Introduction

We have reviewed the accompanying interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position of Pegasus Hava Taşımacılığı Anonim Şirketi (the Company) and its subsidiaries ("the Group") as of 30 June 2022 and the interim condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income, consolidated statement of changes in equity and the consolidated statement cash flows for the six-months period then ended, and explanatory notes. Group management is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements in accordance with Turkish Accounting Standard 34, Interim Financial Reporting ("TAS 34"). Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on these interim condensed consolidated financial statements based on our review.

Scope of Review

We conducted our review in accordance with the Standard on Review Engagements ("SRE") 2410 "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity". A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review of interim financial information is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with Independent Auditing Standards and the objective of which is to express an opinion on the financial statements. Consequently, a review of the interim financial information does not provide assurance that the audit firm will be aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

Emphasis of Matter

As mentioned in Note 1 to the condensed consolidated financial statements, the COVID-19 pandemic had a major impact on the airline industry and the operations of the Group in 2020 and 2021, affecting the operation of the flights and, consequently significantly reduced the amount of revenues. This had significant impacts on operating results and cash generation. Although the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have decreased in the six-month period of 2022, given the unprecedented nature of the pandemic, the impact and duration of this impact on the airline industry is difficult to predict, but may include a prolonged global recession and changes to consumer behavior which may impact passenger numbers in both the short term and longer term. Our opinion is not qualified in respect of these matters.

