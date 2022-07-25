Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Turkey
  BORSA ISTANBUL
  Pegasus Hava Tasimaciligi Anonim Sirketi
  News
  Summary
    PGSUS   TREPEGS00016

PEGASUS HAVA TASIMACILIGI ANONIM SIRKETI

(PGSUS)
  Report
End-of-day quote BORSA ISTANBUL  -  2022-07-21
170.00 TRY   -4.33%
01:24aPEGASUS HAVA TASIMACILIGI ANONIM SIRKETI : To the Attention of Passengers Travelling from Europe to Turkey
PU
07/07Israel carriers may soon fly to Turkey under new aviation deal
RE
06/10PEGASUS HAVA TASIMACILIGI ANONIM SIRKETI : Announcement About Domestic Flights
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pegasus Hava Tasimaciligi Anonim Sirketi : To the Attention of Passengers Travelling from Europe to Turkey

07/25/2022 | 01:24am EDT
Last Update:25 July 2022

To the Attention of Passengers Travelling from Europe to Turkey


Dear Passengers,

The operational intensity being experienced at airports across our European destinations may cause delays to our flights that are outside of Pegasus' control.
Passengers travelling from Europe to Turkey must be at the airport 3 hours before their flight to avoid congestion and delays.

Regards,

Pegasus Airlines

Disclaimer

Pegasus Hava Tasimaciligi AS published this content on 25 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2022 05:23:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 28 773 M 1 620 M 1 620 M
Net income 2022 725 M 40,8 M 40,8 M
Net Debt 2022 40 556 M 2 283 M 2 283 M
P/E ratio 2022 22,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 17 391 M 979 M 979 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,01x
EV / Sales 2023 1,54x
Nbr of Employees 5 973
Free-Float 32,3%
Chart PEGASUS HAVA TASIMACILIGI ANONIM SIRKETI
Duration : Period :
Pegasus Hava Tasimaciligi Anonim Sirketi Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 170,00 TRY
Average target price 181,09 TRY
Spread / Average Target 6,53%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Güliz Öztürk Chief Executive Officer
M. Barbaros Kubatoglu Chief Financial Officer
Ali Ismail Sabanci Chairman
Baris Findik Chief Information Technologies Officer
Nasuh Nazif Çetin Chief Operation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PEGASUS HAVA TASIMACILIGI ANONIM SIRKETI100.12%979
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED7.82%25 027
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-19.78%20 009
AIR CHINA LIMITED17.28%19 054
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-15.54%14 947
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-5.35%14 946