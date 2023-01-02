Pegasus Hava Tasimaciligi Anonim Sirketi : To the Attention of Passengers Travelling from Europe to Turkey

Last Update:02 January 2023
To the Attention of Passengers Travelling from Europe to Turkey
Dear Passengers,
The operational intensity being experienced at airports across our European destinations may cause delays to our flights that are outside of Pegasus' control.
Passengers travelling from Europe to Turkey must be at the airport 3 hours before their flight to avoid congestion and delays.
Regards,
Pegasus Airlines
Disclaimer
Pegasus Hava Tasimaciligi AS published this content on 02 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2023 22:57:04 UTC.