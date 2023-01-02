Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Turkey
  BORSA ISTANBUL
  Pegasus Hava Tasimaciligi Anonim Sirketi
  News
  Summary
    PGSUS   TREPEGS00016

PEGASUS HAVA TASIMACILIGI ANONIM SIRKETI

(PGSUS)
  Report
End-of-day quote BORSA ISTANBUL  -  2023-01-01
503.90 TRY   +4.98%
05:58pPegasus Hava Tasimaciligi Anonim Sirketi : About Our Canceled and Delayed Flights on 3 January 2023 due to the Dense Fog Expected in Istanbul
PU
05:58pPegasus Hava Tasimaciligi Anonim Sirketi : Information on Possible Congestion at Airport Security Checkpoints
PU
05:58pAttention All Passengers To Türkiye : All vaccine, PCR and quarantine requirements for travelling to Türkiye have been removed.
PU
Summary 
Summary

Pegasus Hava Tasimaciligi Anonim Sirketi : To the Attention of Passengers Travelling from Europe to Turkey

01/02/2023 | 05:58pm EST
Last Update:02 January 2023

To the Attention of Passengers Travelling from Europe to Turkey


Dear Passengers,

The operational intensity being experienced at airports across our European destinations may cause delays to our flights that are outside of Pegasus' control.
Passengers travelling from Europe to Turkey must be at the airport 3 hours before their flight to avoid congestion and delays.

Regards,

Pegasus Airlines

Attachments

Disclaimer

Pegasus Hava Tasimaciligi AS published this content on 02 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2023 22:57:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 42 745 M 2 284 M 2 284 M
Net income 2022 4 202 M 225 M 225 M
Net Debt 2022 42 272 M 2 258 M 2 258 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 51 549 M 2 754 M 2 754 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,19x
EV / Sales 2023 1,75x
Nbr of Employees 6 499
Free-Float 29,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 503,90 TRY
Average target price 542,55 TRY
Spread / Average Target 7,67%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Güliz Öztürk Chief Executive Officer
M. Barbaros Kubatoglu Chief Financial Officer
Ali Ismail Sabanci Chairman
Baris Findik Chief Information Technologies Officer
Nasuh Nazif Çetin Chief Operation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PEGASUS HAVA TASIMACILIGI ANONIM SIRKETI4.98%2 624
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED0.00%26 598
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.0.00%21 031
AIR CHINA LIMITED0.00%19 377
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED0.00%17 876
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC0.00%14 858