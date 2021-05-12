Pegasus Hava Tasimaciligi Anonim Sirketi : Passengers travelling from United Kingdom and Ukraine will not be required to submit a PCR test result as of 15 May 2021

Passengers travelling from United Kingdom and Ukraine will not be required to submit a PCR test result as of 15 May 2021
Dear Guest,
From 15 May 2021, passengers travelling from the following countries will not be required to submit a PCR test result.
United Kingdom, Ukraine, Estonia, Luxembourg, Latvia, Japan, Hong Kong, China, Vietnam, Avustralia, New Zealand, Singapore, Thailand and South Korea.
Please follow flypgs.com and our social media channels for further information.
Best Regards,
Pegasus Airlines
Disclaimer
Pegasus Hava Tasimaciligi AS published this content on 12 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2021 18:47:02 UTC.