Pegasus Hava Tasimaciligi Anonim Sirketi : Passengers travelling from United Kingdom and Ukraine will not be required to submit a PCR test result as of 15 May 2021

Passengers travelling from United Kingdom and Ukraine will not be required to submit a PCR test result as of 15 May 2021

Dear Guest,

From 15 May 2021, passengers travelling from the following countries will not be required to submit a PCR test result.

United Kingdom, Ukraine, Estonia, Luxembourg, Latvia, Japan, Hong Kong, China, Vietnam, Avustralia, New Zealand, Singapore, Thailand and South Korea.

Please follow flypgs.com and our social media channels for further information.

Best Regards,

Pegasus Airlines