    PGSUS   TREPEGS00016

PEGASUS HAVA TASIMACILIGI ANONIM SIRKETI

(PGSUS)
Pegasus Hava Tasimaciligi Anonim Sirketi : Passengers travelling from United Kingdom and Ukraine will not be required to submit a PCR test result as of 15 May 2021

05/12/2021 | 02:48pm EDT
Passengers travelling from United Kingdom and Ukraine will not be required to submit a PCR test result as of 15 May 2021

Dear Guest,

From 15 May 2021, passengers travelling from the following countries will not be required to submit a PCR test result.

United Kingdom, Ukraine, Estonia, Luxembourg, Latvia, Japan, Hong Kong, China, Vietnam, Avustralia, New Zealand, Singapore, Thailand and South Korea.

Please follow flypgs.com and our social media channels for further information.

Best Regards,
Pegasus Airlines

Disclaimer

Pegasus Hava Tasimaciligi AS published this content on 12 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2021 18:47:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 9 537 M 1 131 M 1 131 M
Net income 2021 -557 M -66,0 M -66,0 M
Net Debt 2021 17 881 M 2 121 M 2 121 M
P/E ratio 2021 53,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 8 373 M 993 M 993 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,75x
EV / Sales 2022 1,77x
Nbr of Employees 6 130
Free-Float 36,7%
Pegasus Hava Tasimaciligi Anonim Sirketi Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 76,15 TRY
Last Close Price 85,40 TRY
Spread / Highest target 5,50%
Spread / Average Target -10,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mehmet Tevfik Nane Chief Executive Officer & General Manager
Barbaros Kubatoglu Chief Financial Officer
Ali Ismail Sabanci Chairman
Baris Findik Chief Information Technologies Officer
Nasuh Nazif Çetin Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PEGASUS HAVA TASIMACILIGI ANONIM SIRKETI9.72%1 009
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.28.26%35 352
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.36.78%13 835
JUNEYAO AIRLINES CO., LTD24.98%4 334
ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY15.99%3 968
CHINA EXPRESS AIRLINES CO.,LTD18.10%2 355