Pegasus Hava Tasimaciligi : Passenger Exemptions for New Curfew Restrictions as of 1 December 2020

Dear guests,

All passengers on Pegasus Airlines flights are fully exempt from the curfew restrictions that are coming into effect in Turkey on 1 December 2020, that will be applicable from 21:00 - 05:00 on weekdays and all weekend. Passengers can travel by presenting a document showing that they have an upcoming flight, such as a mobile boarding card or a print out or photo of their ticket.

- Passengers under the age of 20 will be permitted on board our flights provided that they are accompanied by a parent / guardian.

- Passengers aged 65 and over are required to present their travel permit prior to their flight.

Please see our website flypgs.com or our social media accounts for all the latest updates and announcements.

Thank you and kind regards,

Pegasus Airlines