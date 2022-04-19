Log in
    6262   JP3836300008

PEGASUS SEWING MACHINE MFG. CO., LTD.

(6262)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  04/19 01:12:00 am EDT
645.00 JPY   +4.54%
PEGASUS SEWING MACHINE MFG : Server Maintenance
PU
03/30PEGASUS SEWING MACHINE MFG. CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/03PEGASUS SEWING MACHINE MFG : Osaka Sewing Machine Show - Review
PU
Pegasus Sewing Machine Mfg : Server Maintenance

04/19/2022 | 01:14am EDT
We have our Server Maintenance on April 23th, 2022 (Saturday) 12:00 a.m.(Japan time) - all day.
During this period, All services on our Website will be closed.
(The working hours might be changed slightly without notice.)

We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause you.
Thank you for your understanding.

Pegasus Sewing Machine Mfg. Co. Ltd. published this content on 19 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


Financials
Sales 2021 12 422 M 98,0 M 98,0 M
Net income 2021 707 M 5,58 M 5,58 M
Net cash 2021 3 772 M 29,8 M 29,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,1x
Yield 2021 1,53%
Capitalization 15 308 M 121 M 121 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,50x
EV / Sales 2021 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 1 281
Free-Float 80,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Shigemochi Mima Executive President & Representative Director
Fumiyasu Sato Executive Officer & Manager-Finance
Hironao Ohnishi Independent Outside Director
Norio Kotaka Independent Outside Director
Koji Suenaga Senior Managing Director & Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PEGASUS SEWING MACHINE MFG. CO., LTD.12.95%121
NORDSON CORPORATION-15.88%12 442
WUXI LEAD INTELLIGENT EQUIPMENT CO.,LTD.-35.16%11 695
SUZHOU MAXWELL TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.-20.11%7 819
TOMRA SYSTEMS ASA-29.51%7 460
VALMET OYJ-31.18%5 167