Pegasus Sewing Machine Mfg : Server Maintenance

We have our Server Maintenance on April 23th, 2022 (Saturday) 12:00 a.m.(Japan time) - all day.
During this period, All services on our Website will be closed.
(The working hours might be changed slightly without notice.)
We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause you.
Thank you for your understanding.
