GO! Magazine: The art of tech storytelling

We are excited to announce a brand-new publication -- GO! magazine! Instead of creating another corporate magazine filled with the same limited colors, buzzy business jargon, and standard typefaces, it was important that GO! magazine wasn't about us, but rather a showcase for our clients, partners, and industry influencers. This approach reflects our belief that business success goes beyond the products and solutions we sell. We are committed to our clients' success by making sure they have the resources needed to take on the future.

Dive into GO! magazine to explore ten killer articles featuring various clients, including Pfizer and Deutsche Bahn, and partners, such as Ernst & Young. This magazine also features some of today's top tech thought leaders and influencers: Adriana Gascoigne (Girls in Tech), Clay Richardson (Digital FastForward), Liz Fealy (EY), Dan Higgins (EY), and Shelly Kramer (Futurum Research). And, among the articles, you will find additional fun content such as gear guides, podcast recommendations, and even a horoscope!

The making of GO! magazine

We are committed to providing the most value possible to our clients, so we reached out to collaborate with world-renowned journalists (from publications like the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, and Forbes) to hunt down stories impacting our IT clients. We also art directed a diverse slate of illustrators from around the globe to bring our articles to life in ways no one else in our industry has done before. Together, we created the impossible in just a few short months.

This was a special project for me personally that enabled us to collaborate in new ways to design and showcase important stories and experiences from experts across the tech world. Every page of this magazine (down to each letter, color, and image) reflects the hard work and creativity from across a unique team of storytellers, artists, journalists, influencer voices, and tech enthusiasts.

Where tech meets design

While working in enterprise B2B tech, you often hear about people falling into a very staid and corporate mindset, catering to an audience of deeply serious and business-minded people. However, that's simply not true. While our clients are executives at the largest companies in the world, they are also people. They have limited time in a day to manage enormous pressures, while juggling high-demand responsibilities at any given moment. The goal for GO! magazine is to marry insights with experience -- to make reading and learning for clients delightful, even fun. We've kept these stories short enough to read in between meetings while still being packed with value, and we've built each spread as an experience and a visual surprise to keep it interesting and entertaining.

We approached every article in GO! magazine as an opportunity to uncover new layers of visual storytelling, with each having its own style. The articles needed to come to life on their own and together influence the overall vision of the magazine. The challenge was finding the right harmony between the stories, from both a content standpoint and a visual perspective, and aligning them all to tell a story from cover-to-cover. The result is a wondrous balance of art and function. A beautiful blend of insider knowledge and visual storytelling that draws you in and keeps you reading.

The result is something of which we're really proud. Every detail is carefully thought through, with powerful visuals bringing new meaning to the stories. For example, one of the articles features Lila Benhammou, (CEO of Humans4Help) making predictions on the future of tech and automation. With this in mind, our designers created a tarot card illustration of Lila as the fortune teller of automation. It's a lovely interpretation of the story.

My top three must-read articles

I've watched GO! magazine grow from an idea to its official publications (digital and print) and its release. Every piece adds its own unique perspective, but I'd like to give you a sneak peek into my top three favorite articles:

How inclusivity will win tech's talent battle: This piece is written as a conversation with Adriana Gascoigne, Founder of the Girls in Tech organization. What makes this article special is how raw, open, and honest Adriana is as she shares her personal experiences as a working woman in tech. She has successfully linked her passions for tech and gender equality with a willingness to be vulnerable, to speak up, and build a community that supports and empowers women everywhere.





The new IT unicorn: This tech trend article homes in on the new skills and competencies of the successful modern-day CIO (Chief Information Officer). Today's IT unicorn is moving away from the more traditional technical "hard" skills (ex: manual and time-consuming coding) in favor of "soft" skills, such as emotional intelligence and empathy. The "soft" skillset that seems to negate the binary world of tech and business is in high demand for cultivating teams and establishing thriving cultures built on collaboration, creativity, and the human experience.





How to move a continent: GO! Magazine is a product of passion, hard work, and collaboration. I've seen how the journey to publication is just as important as the finished result, and this article about digitizing workflows to help people and goods get around via trains is a great example of that. I truly enjoyed learning about how much goes into making trains run on time - the thousands of intricate workflows and processes spanning across different people, technology, and equipment, all to make a single, massive operation run smoothly 24/7. This article brings to life how behind the scenes technologies, like intelligent automation and low code, are essential to making the services that we take every day for granted.

Where will we GO next?

With the first edition of GO! magazine out in the world, we are wasting no time jumping into the second edition. In the next magazine release, readers will: learn about the future of operations, hear from influencer and LPGA pro-golfer Mel Reid's experience being a leader and advocate for equality and inclusion in sports, understand the value of wellness as an essential tech leadership initiative, read about one woman's great mission to create fair and impartial AI, and so much more!

GO! magazine promotes conversations and overcomes the complacent outdated practices that keep certain businesses from succeeding. We will continue to share stories as a constant reminder to always look ahead and around the corner to see what's next.