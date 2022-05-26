Log in
    PEGA   US7055731035

PEGASYSTEMS INC.

(PEGA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/26 03:25:26 pm EDT
47.59 USD   -0.42%
PEGASYSTEMS, INC. Company News: Berger Montague Investigates Securities Fraud Allegations Against Pegasystems, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA); Lead Plaintiff Deadline is July 18, 2022

05/26/2022 | 02:49pm EDT
PHILADELPHIA, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Berger Montague is investigating securities fraud allegations on behalf of investors who purchased the securities Pegasystems, Inc. ("Pegasystems" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PEGA) between May 29, 2020 and May 9, 2022 (the "Class Period").

If you purchased the securities of Pegasystems during the Class Period, would like to discuss Berger Montague's investigation, or have questions concerning your rights or interests, please contact attorneys Andrew Abramowitz at aabramowitz@bm.net or (215) 875-3015, or Michael Dell'Angelo at mdellangelo@bm.net or (215) 875-3080 or visit: https://investigations.bergermontague.com/pegasystems-inc/ 

Whistleblowers: Anyone with non-public information regarding Pegasystems is encouraged to confidentially assist Berger Montague's investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under this program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to thirty percent (30%) of recoveries obtained by the SEC. For more information, contact us.

According to the complaint, Pegasystems failed to disclose to investors that it had engaged in corporate espionage and misappropriation of trade secrets to better compete against Appian Corp. and that it had engaged in a scheme to steal Appian trade secrets.

The truth regarding the Company's fraudulent conduct was revealed on May 9, 2022, when Pegasystems announced that a jury had awarded Appian – which had sued the Company for stealing trade secrets – more than $2 billion. In response to this news, Pegasystems' stock price fell 21%, from a closing price of $65.93 per share on May 9, 2022, to a closing price of $52.25 on May 10, 2022.

Berger Montague, with offices in Philadelphia, Minneapolis, Washington, D.C., and San Diego, has been a pioneer in securities class action litigation since its founding in 1970. Berger Montague has represented individual and institutional investors for over five decades and serves as lead counsel in courts throughout the United States.

Contacts
Andrew Abramowitz, Senior Counsel
Berger Montague
(215) 875-3015
aabramowitz@bm.net 

Michael Dell'Angelo, Executive Shareholder
Berger Montague
(215) 875-3080
mdellangelo@bm.net 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pegasystems-inc-company-news-berger-montague-investigates-securities-fraud-allegations-against-pegasystems-inc-nasdaq-pega-lead-plaintiff-deadline-is-july-18-2022-301556025.html

SOURCE Berger Montague


© PRNewswire 2022
