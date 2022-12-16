Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Pegasystems Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PEGA   US7055731035

PEGASYSTEMS INC.

(PEGA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-16 pm EST
35.98 USD   -1.40%
Pega Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend for First Quarter of 2023

12/16/2022 | 04:06pm EST
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the low-code platform provider that builds agility into the world's leading organizations, today announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share, maintaining the company's current dividend program. The Q1 2023 dividend will be paid on January 17, 2023 to shareholders of record as of January 3, 2023.

About Pega
Pegasystems today announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share.

Pega provides a powerful low-code platform that builds agility into the world's leading organizations so they can adapt to change. Clients use our AI-powered decisioning and workflow automation to solve their most pressing business challenges – from personalizing engagement to automating service to streamlining operations. Since 1983, we've built our scalable and flexible architecture to help enterprises meet today's customer demands while continuously transforming for tomorrow. For more information on Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA), visit www.pega.com

Press Contact:
Lisa Pintchman                                                 
VP, Corporate Communications                                       
LisaPintchman.Rogers@pega.com                         
(617) 866-6022        
Twitter: @pega   

Investor Contact: 
Peter Welburn
VP, Corporate Development & Investor Relations  
PegaInvestorRelations@pega.com
(617) 498-8968 

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pega-announces-quarterly-cash-dividend-for-first-quarter-of-2023-301705486.html

SOURCE Pegasystems Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on PEGASYSTEMS INC.
More recommendations