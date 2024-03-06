Pega Customer Service earned top score in ‘current offering’ category

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the leading enterprise AI decisioning and workflow automation platform provider, today announced Forrester Research has named Pega a Leader in The Forrester WaveTM: Customer Service Solutions, Q1 2024 (1). Across all solutions evaluated, Pega earned the top score in the ‘current offering’ category.

In the report, under the headline “Pegasystems excels at automating and guiding service journeys to the best outcomes,” the report says: “Pegasystems’ outstanding vision is to guide and automate every customer service journey. Pega Customer Service, part of its unified CRM, combines workflow automation, real-time decisioning, and a low-code platform that’s particularly geared to large enterprises that support complex processes not necessarily contained to the front office.” It later states: “Pegasystems uses real-time customer context, history, and journey data to anticipate needs and proactively engage — for example, understanding a customer’s intent or guiding agents through workflows that transition from self-service to agent-assisted based on outcomes.”

Pega was among 12 customer service solutions providers evaluated by Forrester Research for the report. In addition to receiving the highest score in the ‘current offering’ category, Pega received the highest scores possible in 17 criteria, including case management, customer service management/operations, web/mobile customer self-service, process management, business intelligence, certifications, extensibility, vision, innovation, and pricing flexibility and transparency.

Forrester evaluated Pega Customer Service™, an intelligent service automation platform that provides AI-powered workflows for customer service at scale. It intelligently guides and seamlessly automates every customer service journey across the enterprise to provide customers effortless personalized experiences - from proactive to self-service and, if necessary, through the contact center and back office. Powered by unified AI and workflow automation, the solution accelerates resolutions for customers across any channel and streamlines the experience for agents with intelligent guidance.

This report is among Pega's many analyst recognitions for its enterprise AI and workflow automation platform. Last week, Pega was recognized as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Real-Time Interaction Management (RTIM), Q1 2024 report (2). Other recent recognition includes being named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for the CRM Customer Engagement Center 2023 (3) report, The Forrester Wave™ for Core CRM Solutions, Q3 2022 (4) report, and The Forrester Wave: Robotic Process Automation, Q1 2023 report (5). For more background on these and other analyst reports, visit www.pega.com/analyst-reports.

Quotes & Commentary:

“As serving customers gets more and more complex, Pega continues to innovate with unparalleled time-tested AI and workflow automation capabilities,” said Neal Beliveau, vice president, product, customer service, Pega. “We believe this new Forrester report adds even more validation that we are fulfilling our vision to make service effortless for everyone by enabling clients to intelligently guide and seamlessly automate every service journey across every channel from start to finish.”

About Pegasystems

Pega provides a powerful platform that empowers the world’s leading organizations to unlock business-transforming outcomes with real-time optimization. Clients use our enterprise AI decisioning and workflow automation to solve their most pressing business challenges – from personalizing engagement to automating service to streamlining operations. Since 1983, we’ve built our scalable and flexible architecture to help enterprises meet today’s customer demands while continuously transforming for tomorrow. For more information on how Pega empowers its clients to Build for Change®, visit www.pega.com.

