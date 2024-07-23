Pega included in top workplace lists for disability inclusion, working parents, and corporate culture

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the leading enterprise AI decisioning and workflow automation platform provider, today announced recent industry recognition for its efforts to foster an inclusive, caring culture and provide a full range of benefits for employees.

Pega understands its people are the driving force behind its growth, innovation, and client-first commitment, and strives to create a culture that empowers and supports all employees so they can continue to succeed. As a result, Pega has been honored in three prestigious industry recognition programs, including:

Pega was recently named a Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion, earning a top score for the third consecutive year in the Disability Equality Index® , one of the leading annual benchmarking programs of corporate disability inclusion policies and programs. The Disability Equality Index is a joint initiative of Disability:IN and The American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD) and is a comprehensive benchmark across five scored categories: culture & leadership, enterprise-wide access, employment practices, community engagement, and supplier diversity.

Pega was also included in Seramount’s annual list of the 2024 100 Best Companies for working parents. Seramount, a strategic professional services and research firm, created this list to honor companies that provide inclusive benefits for families, including paid gender-neutral parental leave, subsidized childcare, bereavement leave after miscarriage, reimbursement for fertility expenses, menopause benefits, and increased mental health benefits.

Finally, Pega was included in Parity.Org’s 2024 ParityLISTTM , a program that recognizes organizations creating a culture and environment in which all employees have equal opportunities. Companies are rated across comprehensive categories including recruitment, promotions, and compensation, as well as employee benefits and policies that help create a level playing field in the workplace.

The company’s most recent efforts and enhancements toward becoming a more inclusive organization, as well as new benefits and programs for employees, can be found in Pega’s recently published 2023 Impact Report. More about Pega’s corporate culture and values can be found here.

Quotes & Commentary:

“At Pega, we are passionate about cultivating a culture of caring and belonging," said Kate Parente, chief people officer, Pega. "We provide opportunities for collaboration and inclusivity, while focusing on wellbeing and offering flexible benefits that cater to individual needs at every life stage.”

Supporting Resources:

Pega Culture & Benefits

Pega 2023 Impact Report

About Pegasystems

Pega provides a powerful platform that empowers the world’s leading organizations to unlock business-transforming outcomes with real-time optimization. Clients use our enterprise AI decisioning and workflow automation to solve their most pressing business challenges – from personalizing engagement to automating service to streamlining operations. Since 1983, we’ve built our scalable and flexible architecture to help enterprises meet today’s customer demands while continuously transforming for tomorrow. For more information on how Pega empowers its clients to Build for Change®, visit www.pega.com.

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240723541057/en/