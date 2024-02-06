Recent accolades demonstrate Pega’s consistent ability to create excellent experiences for clients, employees, and partners

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the leading enterprise AI decisioning and workflow automation platform provider, today announced recent accolades recognizing client successes, product innovation, and a culture of excellence. These wins reflect Pega’s continued innovation, leadership, and commitment to fostering better experiences for its people, clients, and partners.

Clients and Products:

Anthem Awards – Pega was named a bronze winner in the responsible technology category for preventing discrimination in AI outcomes with Ethical Bias Check . The Anthem Awards celebrate purpose and mission-driven work from people, companies, and organizations worldwide.

Pega was named a in the responsible technology category for preventing discrimination in AI outcomes with . The Anthem Awards celebrate purpose and mission-driven work from people, companies, and organizations worldwide. Constellation ShortList – Pega was included on the Constellation Shortlists for B2C Marketing Automation for the Enterprise and Robotic Process Automation based on client feedback, partner conversations, customer references, vendor selection projects, market share, and internal research. Constellation Research is a strategic advisory analyst firm focused on digital strategy, business-model disruption, and digital transformation.

Pega was included on the Constellation Shortlists for and based on client feedback, partner conversations, customer references, vendor selection projects, market share, and internal research. Constellation Research is a strategic advisory analyst firm focused on digital strategy, business-model disruption, and digital transformation. CRM Magazine’s Industry Leader Awards – Pega was named one of the Best Enterprise CRM Software and Solutions for its innovation and being a visionary with its suite of solutions. The award is presented by CRM Magazine , a leading source for tools, products, and services relevant to the CRM market.

Pega was named one of the Best Enterprise CRM Software and Solutions for its innovation and being a visionary with its suite of solutions. The award is presented by , a leading source for tools, products, and services relevant to the CRM market. MarTech Breakthrough Awards – Pega Customer Decision Hub™ was recognized for excellence in the field of marketing, ad, and sales technology. The MarTech Breakthrough Awards honor excellence and recognize the best companies, technologies, products, and services in the field of marketing, ad, and sales technology.

was recognized for excellence in the field of marketing, ad, and sales technology. The MarTech Breakthrough Awards honor excellence and recognize the best companies, technologies, products, and services in the field of marketing, ad, and sales technology. Stevie Awards – Pega Infinity ’23™ received a Gold Award in the International Business Awards for bringing AI capabilities to more enterprise users. The Stevie International Business Awards are one of the world’s premier business awards programs honoring global achievements.

received a Gold Award in the International Business Awards for bringing AI capabilities to more enterprise users. The Stevie International Business Awards are one of the world’s premier business awards programs honoring global achievements. The Martech Weekly – Pega was named to the top 100 list of Global Martech Innovation Rankings and was also a Judge’s Pick for how Pega Customer Decision Hub is deepening customer relationships using AI.

People, Culture, and Sustainability:

Avtar Yearbook – Pega was recognized by Avtar, a diversity & inclusion solutions firm, and was included in their 2023 Yearbook in two categories: Best Companies for Women in India and Most Inclusive Companies. Avtar aims to recognize and celebrate companies that embody the values of diversity, equity, and inclusion in India.

Pega was recognized by Avtar, a diversity & inclusion solutions firm, and was included in their 2023 Yearbook in two categories: Best Companies for Women in India and Most Inclusive Companies. Avtar aims to recognize and celebrate companies that embody the values of diversity, equity, and inclusion in India. Boston Business Journal Corporate Citizen Awards – The Boston Business Journal named Pega a Top Charitable Contributor in Massachusetts for the fourth consecutive year.

The Boston Business Journal named Pega a Top Charitable Contributor in Massachusetts for the fourth consecutive year. CRN’s Women of the Channel Awards – Nine Pega employees were recognized by CRN Magazine – a top tech news and information source for solution providers, IT channel partners, and value-added resellers – for their strategic vision, thought leadership, and advocacy impacting growth and innovation in the channel while supporting partners and clients.

Nine Pega employees were recognized by – a top tech news and information source for solution providers, IT channel partners, and value-added resellers – for their strategic vision, thought leadership, and advocacy impacting growth and innovation in the channel while supporting partners and clients. Disability Equality Index (DEI) – Pega was recognized as a Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion for the second consecutive year for its dedication to disability inclusion and equality in the workplace. The DEI is one of the leading independent resources for the annual benchmarking of corporate disability policies and programs.

Pega was recognized as a Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion for the second consecutive year for its dedication to disability inclusion and equality in the workplace. The DEI is one of the leading independent resources for the annual benchmarking of corporate disability policies and programs. CDP Discloser 2023 – Pega was recognized for its commitment to environmental transparency and action through CDP disclosure in 2023. CDP is a not-for-profit charity that runs the global disclosure system for investors, companies, cities, states, and regions to manage their environmental impacts.

Pega was recognized for its commitment to environmental transparency and action through CDP disclosure in 2023. CDP is a not-for-profit charity that runs the global disclosure system for investors, companies, cities, states, and regions to manage their environmental impacts. Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s Corporate Equality Index – Pega was recognized for its corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality in the Corporate Equality Index, which serves as one of the premier benchmarks for measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality.

Pega was recognized for its corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality in the Corporate Equality Index, which serves as one of the premier benchmarks for measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality. Top Workplaces – Pega was named to three lists from Top Workplaces, a leading employer recognition program. In addition to being named a Top Workplace based on employee feedback from their workplace survey, Pega was named a top workplace in the following categories: Compensation & Benefits : Pega was recognized for providing fair and competitive packages for employees compared to others. Work-Life Flexibility : Pega was awarded for building a culture that enables employees to meet the demands of their personal lives while maintaining high performance. Employee Well-Being : Pega was recognized for putting health and wellness at the center of its workplace culture.

Pega was named to three lists from Top Workplaces, a leading employer recognition program. In addition to being named a based on employee feedback from their workplace survey, Pega was named a top workplace in the following categories:

Quotes & Commentary

“These multiple technology awards are great recognition of Pega’s team members who are dedicated to delivering innovative technology that helps our clients be more effective and productive in meeting their ambitious goals,” said Don Schuerman, CTO, Pega. “Ground-breaking leaders -- both at Pega and within our clients’ organizations - are using AI to generate business-transforming outcomes, and we’re excited to be leading the charge in AI innovation.”

“We are committed to a culture of excellence that recognizes and rewards top talent while driving growth and positive change” said Kate Parente, chief people officer, Pega. “We are proud to be acknowledged for celebrating our people who demonstrate living our values in support of each other, our clients, and our partners.”

About Pegasystems

Pega provides a powerful platform that empowers the world’s leading organizations to unlock business-transforming outcomes with real-time optimization. Clients use our enterprise AI decisioning and workflow automation to solve their most pressing business challenges – from personalizing engagement to automating service to streamlining operations. Since 1983, we’ve built our scalable and flexible architecture to help enterprises meet today’s customer demands while continuously transforming for tomorrow. For more information on how Pega (NASDAQ: PEGA) empowers its clients to Build for Change®, visit http://www.pega.com/.

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240206915008/en/