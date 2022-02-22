Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Pegasystems Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PEGA   US7055731035

PEGASYSTEMS INC.

(PEGA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pega to Present at Three Upcoming Investor Conferences

02/22/2022 | 04:06pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the software company that crushes business complexity, today announced that Ken Stillwell, COO and CFO, Pegasystems, will present at the following upcoming investor conferences in-person in San Francisco:

Live webcasts of the presentations will also be accessible from the Investors page of Pega's website. Archives of the presentations will be available for a limited time at the same location.

About Pegasystems
Pega delivers innovative software that crushes business complexity. From maximizing customer lifetime value to streamlining service to boosting efficiency, we help the world's leading brands solve problems fast and transform for tomorrow. Pega clients make better decisions and get work done with real-time AI and intelligent automation. And, since 1983, we've built our scalable architecture and low-code platform to stay ahead of rapid change. Our solutions save people time, so our clients' employees and customers can get back to what matters most. For more information on Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA) visit www.pega.com.

Press Contact:
Lisa Pintchman                                  
Pegasystems Inc.                                                 
lisapintchman.rogers@pega.com       
(617) 866-6022                               

Investor Contact:                                     
Garo Toomajanian                             
ICR for Pegasystems                                   
PegaInvestorRelations@pega.com                        
(617) 866-6077            

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pega-to-present-at-three-upcoming-investor-conferences-301487600.html

SOURCE Pegasystems Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about PEGASYSTEMS INC.
04:06pPega to Present at Three Upcoming Investor Conferences
PR
02/18GO! MAGAZINE : The art of tech storytelling
PU
02/18Macquarie Adjusts Pegasystems' Price Target to $125 From $150, Keeps Outperform Rating
MT
02/18NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures -3-
DJ
02/17PODCAST RECAP SEASON 3 : Future of IT
PU
02/17JMP Securities Adjusts Pegasystems Price Target to $155 From $172, Maintains Outperform..
MT
02/17Loop Capital Cuts Pegasystems to Hold From Buy, Price Target to $110 From $170
MT
02/17KeyBanc Adjusts Pegasystems' Price Target to $129 from $147, Maintains Overweight Ratin..
MT
02/17Wedbush Adjusts Pegasystems' Price Target to $115 From $155 on 'Lower Multiple, Model T..
MT
02/16PEGASYSTEMS : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PEGASYSTEMS INC.
More recommendations