Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Pegasystems Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PEGA   US7055731035

PEGASYSTEMS INC.

(PEGA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:59 2022-08-25 pm EDT
37.06 USD   +1.34%
04:06pPega to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
PR
08/16Pega Appoints Naznine Tilak as Vice President of Learning, Development, and Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging
PR
08/10TRANSCRIPT : Pegasystems Inc. Presents at Oppenheimer 25th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference, Aug-10-2022 09:05 AM
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Pega to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

08/25/2022 | 04:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the low-code platform provider that builds agility into the world's leading organizations, today announced that Ken Stillwell, COO and CFO, Pega, will present at the following upcoming investor conferences:

Archives of the presentations will be available from the Investors page of Pega's website for a limited time.

About Pegasystems

Pega provides a powerful low-code platform that builds agility into the world's leading organizations so they can adapt to change. Clients use our AI-powered decisioning and workflow automation to solve their most pressing business challenges – from personalizing engagement to automating service to streamlining operations. Since 1983, we've built our scalable and flexible architecture to help enterprises  meet today's customer demands while continuously transforming for tomorrow. For more information on Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA), visit www.pega.com.

Press Contact:

Lisa Pintchman                                  
VP, Corporate Communications                                                
LisaPintchman.Rogers@pega.com                         
(617) 866-6022                               
Twitter: @pega 

Investor Contact:

Peter Welburn                                   
VP, Corporate Development & Investor Relations                               
PegaInvestorRelations@pega.com                        
(617) 498-8968            

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pega-to-present-at-upcoming-investor-conferences-301612573.html

SOURCE Pegasystems Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about PEGASYSTEMS INC.
04:06pPega to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
PR
08/16Pega Appoints Naznine Tilak as Vice President of Learning, Development, and Diversity, ..
PR
08/10TRANSCRIPT : Pegasystems Inc. Presents at Oppenheimer 25th Annual Technology, Internet & C..
CI
08/09Pega to Hold Third Annual Global Hackathon for Citizen and Professional App Makers
PR
08/03Pega Named 2022 Partner of the Year by Virtusa
PR
08/02Dr. Kikelomo Belizaire Joins Pega as the Company's First Chief Medical Officer
PR
08/02Pegasystems Inc. Appoints Dr. Kikelomo Belizaire as the First Chief Medical Officer
CI
07/29Truist Securities Adjusts Pegasystems Price Target to $50 From $60, Maintains Hold Rati..
MT
07/29NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Apple, Amazon -2-
DJ
07/28JPMorgan Lowers Pegasystems' Price Target to $65 From $95, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PEGASYSTEMS INC.
More recommendations