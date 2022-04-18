Log in
PEGAWORLD INSPIRE 2022 : Tech in Motion
PU
04/15TRENDS IN ENTERPRISE AI : Using AI for the better
PU
PEGASYSTEMS : How AI is Accelerating the Personalized Customer Experience
PU
PegaWorld iNspire 2022: Tech in Motion

04/18/2022 | 05:34pm EDT
If anyone thought that a global pandemic would stop the world from turning, they were mistaken. These past few years have shown just how resilient people can be when forced to adapt to unprecedented conditions and events. From a business perspective, we have seen an increase in digital transformation efforts across industries. Companies are realizing that they must modernize in order to stay relevant and competitive for any future challenges and obstacles.

This may seem counter-productive and risky, but it's vital for business success and personal growth. We are all juggling multiple project deadlines, fielding emails and articles selling us on the latest tech must-haves, and trying to achieve some level of work-life balance in this new hybrid working world.

You shouldn't have to choose between professional productivity and personal sanity. There are methods and tools available to help crush the unnecessary complexities that permeate our busy workdays. Get started by joining us in May for our flagship event, PegaWorld iNspire 2022. This year's event is all about the ever-changing movements and changes in tech, and how to utilize this motion to innovate, evolve, and grow.

At PegaWorld, you will hear more about how to reclaim your focus, create simplified and connected customer experiences, achieve true relevance and personalization for your clients, and so much more - all in 2.5 hours.

"In a world of unpredictable change, one thing remains constant for businesses: the need for resilience and innovation," said Alan Trefler, founder and CEO, Pegasystems. "This year's PegaWorld iNspire will help attendees find new ways to adapt and disrupt no matter what challenges come their way to continue delivering truly transformational experiences for customers and employees alike."

Why should you attend PegaWorld iNspire 2022?

Disclaimer

Pegasystems Inc. published this content on 18 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2022 21:33:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
