Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Pegasystems Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PEGA   US7055731035

PEGASYSTEMS INC.

(PEGA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2023-01-03 pm EST
34.61 USD   +1.08%
05:08pPegasystems : Email to Pegasystems Inc. Employees on January 3, 2023 - Form 8-K
PU
05:03pPegasystems Inc : Costs Associated with Exit or Disposal Activities, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
2022PEGASYSTEMS INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Pegasystems : Email to Pegasystems Inc. Employees on January 3, 2023 - Form 8-K

01/03/2023 | 05:08pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Email to Pegasystems Inc. Employees on January 3, 2023

Team Pega,

It's clear that digital transformation continues to be top of mind for clients. As we kick off 2023, I have never been more excited about the massive opportunity with the world's most sophisticated brands. I also want to share some important changes we are making in our Go-To-Market teams to ensure alignment with our strategy. These are some of the most difficult decisions to make but are needed for us to succeed in the short and long term.

We made significant progress in 2022, despite the economic uncertainty and distractions thrown at us, and I am enormously excited about what we will be able to achieve in 2023.

We are filing this email publicly, so if helpful, this email may be shared.

A Clear Strategy to Focus Us

Pega Technology provides the most powerful and scalable low-code platform for AI-powered decisioning and workflow automation. Our Product Leadership is broadly recognized by industry analysts and has led to dramatic successes with the world's most recognized and sophisticated organizations and their partners.

Pega Cloud innovation has accelerated adoption, and we have made tremendous progress on Modernizing our clients who more than ever are able to make use of our latest advancements.

We are strengthening deep, strategic relationships with our clients and their trusted Partners. Driving accelerated value for these clients will translate directly to significant growth for us.

We are building a healthy, agile, and efficient organization so we can work closely with our clients to inspire innovative ideas and creative solutions to their biggest challenges.

We are firmly on the path to becoming a Rule of 40 company, which willdrive greater value for our shareholders and opportunities to further invest in our business, our technology, and our people.

Further Changes in our Go-To-Market (the teams reporting to Leon and John)

To continue to drive alignment, we are engaged in a detailed review to further improve our go-to-market operating model, drive role clarity and accountability, enable greater efficiency, and sharpen our client focus - especially where our investment has outpaced our growth.

As a result, there will be some changes and reductions in our staff that we expect will impact approximately 4% of our overall employees. We are working quickly to finalize these changes and team leaders will communicate them as soon as we can. This may be difficult for many of us, particularly for those whose roles are changing or being eliminated, but also for those saying goodbye to colleagues we care deeply for. We will continue to prioritize internal candidates for open positions, and for anyone leaving Pega, we will support their transition in keeping with our values.

We Build for Change

Leading our company through times of change over the last several decades, I know that we will rise to the challenge. In these moments, I am most proud to witness the best of our people, our remarkable innovation, quick adaptability, and incredible empathy. Digital transformation has never been more relevant to our clients, and Pega is well positioned to be the long-term strategic partner with our clients on this journey. Let's continue to work together as One Pega to drive both their and our success.

Thank you,

-Alan

Attachments

Disclaimer

Pegasystems Inc. published this content on 03 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2023 22:07:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about PEGASYSTEMS INC.
05:08pPegasystems : Email to Pegasystems Inc. Employees on January 3, 2023 - Form 8-K
PU
05:03pPegasystems Inc : Costs Associated with Exit or Disposal Activities, Regulation FD Disclos..
AQ
2022PEGASYSTEMS INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2022Fair Isaacs: Quality that comes with risks
MS
2022Pega's Clients, Culture, Market Leadership, and Sustainability Efforts Recognized for C..
PR
2022Defense Modernization : Prioritizing adoption and collaboration
PU
2022Pegasystems Leaves Quarterly Dividend Unchanged at $0.03 a Share, Payable Jan. 17 to Sh..
MT
2022Pega Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend for First Quarter of 2023
PR
2022Pegasystems Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend for First Quarter of 2023, Payable o..
CI
2022Transcript : Pegasystems Inc. Presents at Barclays 2022 Global Technology, Me..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PEGASYSTEMS INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 262 M - -
Net income 2022 -390 M - -
Net Debt 2022 354 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -7,22x
Yield 2022 0,35%
Capitalization 2 814 M 2 814 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,51x
EV / Sales 2023 2,20x
Nbr of Employees 6 133
Free-Float 47,3%
Chart PEGASYSTEMS INC.
Duration : Period :
Pegasystems Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PEGASYSTEMS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 34,24 $
Average target price 41,82 $
Spread / Average Target 22,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alan Trefler Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ken Stillwell Chief Financial & Operating Officer
Michael R. Pyle Chief Technology Strategist
Don Schuerman Chief Technology Officer & VP-Product Strategy
Frank Guerrera Chief Technical Systems Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PEGASYSTEMS INC.0.00%2 814
ORACLE CORPORATION0.00%220 392
SAP SE1.07%120 925
SERVICENOW INC.0.00%78 281
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.0.00%33 010
PAYCOM SOFTWARE, INC.0.00%17 957