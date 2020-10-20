Pegasystems : Named A Leader in Real-Time Interaction Management By Independent Research Firm

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the software company empowering digital transformation at the world's leading enterprises, today announced Forrester Research has named Pega a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Real-Time Interaction Management (RTIM) report, Q4 2020 (1). Pega received top scores in two of the three high-level categories – current offering and strategy – as well as the highest score possible in 25 of 30 criteria.

Forrester evaluated the 13 most significant RTIM providers for the report. Among the top-level criteria, Pega received the highest possible score in customer recognition, decision arbitration, measurement and optimization, contextual understanding, product vision, innovation roadmap, market approach, supporting products and services, partner ecosystem, commercial model, and revenue.

"Pega excels in nearly every aspect of this evaluation, distancing itself from other vendors in all but a few digital marketing criteria," the report reads. "It raises the bar for enterprise RTIM that runs the gamut of digital self-service and human-assisted touchpoints across the entire customer lifecycle. References praised its holistic commitment to customer-focused outcomes and attributed significant business results to their Pega solutions."

Forrester evaluated Pega Customer Decision Hub™, which serves as an always-on "brain" providing centralized artificial intelligence across all customer touchpoints. Its predictive analytics and decisioning enables organizations to surface unique insights and recommend the next best action in real time on every step of the customer journey – from marketing to sales to customer service. Pega Customer Decision Hub provides the AI power across the unified Pega Infinity™ digital transformation software suite, optimizing customer engagement and operational efficiency from end to end.

Quotes & Commentary

"Today's customers demand relevant, coherent conversations, and large-scale, real-time interaction management in the moment is required to make that happen," said Dr. Rob Walker, vice president, decision management & analytics, Pegasystems. "Pega Customer Decision Hub allows for contextual decisioning – and re-decisioning the moment the context changes, and in real-time – to deliver on true omni-channel personalization. Pega's centralized AI engine helps to optimize every step of the customer journey across all engagement channels and allows businesses to add value at each critical stage of the customer journey. We believe this latest recognition from Forrester further is recognition of the significant impact Pega's AI-powered software has made with some of the most successful brands in the world."

1. Forrester Research: The Forrester Wave™: "Real-Time Interaction Management, Q4 2020," October 20, 2020, by Rusty Warner with Mary Pilecki, Robert Perdoni and Christine Turley

Pega is the leader in cloud software for customer engagement and operational excellence. The world's most recognized and successful brands rely on Pega's AI-powered software to optimize every customer interaction on any channel while ensuring their brand promises are kept. Pega's low-code application development platform allows enterprises to quickly build and evolve apps to meet their customer and employee needs and drive digital transformation on a global scale. For more than 35 years, Pega has enabled higher customer satisfaction, lower costs, and increased customer lifetime value. For more information on Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA) visit www.pega.com.

