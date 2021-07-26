Log in
    PEGA   US7055731035

PEGASYSTEMS INC.

(PEGA)
Pegasystems : Pega and Accenture Join Forces to Help Transform Australian Defence Force Postings

07/26/2021 | 05:08am EDT
Canberra, ACT Australia. - 26 June, 2021-Accenture(NYSE: ACN) and Pegasystems Inc.(NASDAQ: PEGA), the software company that crushes business complexity,are today announcing the launch of PostingConnect, a new technology platform that helps streamline the Australian Defence Force (ADF)'s relocation process for ADF members including a simple to use mobile app.

Each year, nearly 20,000 Australian service members and their families are required to relocate and settle into new homes, schools, and jobs, either interstate or overseas, while simultaneously preparing for the demands of their new role. Understandably, this can be a challenging experience for service members and their families, and the complex paperwork, administrative processes, and logistics can be an additional burden. Moreover, family members previously did not have visibility into the relocation process, making it difficult to understand requirements, track progress and determine next steps.

To solve this crucial pain point, Accenture worked closely with the Department of Defence, in conjunction with ADF members and their families, to design, build, test, and deploy a human-centered system, enabled by Pega software. With PostingConnect, the posting process is now streamlined, simplified, and for large portions, automated.

Service members and their families can securely access and use the PostingConnect platform to take ownership of and manage all aspects of their relocation by knowing what is required of them, the roles of all the people and organisations involved, as well as getting timely reminders of when tasks are due to be completed. The platform also helps them liaise directly with external logistics and housing service providers.

The innovative solution helps save ADF members considerable time by eliminating unnecessary, disruptive, and repetitive efforts. PostingConnect keeps ADF members informed, connected, and in control via a simple mobile app that brings together everything the user needs to know, as well as informing them of important activities that need to be completed.

Quotes & Commentary

Mr. Greg Tickle, director of digital service delivery at the Department of Defence said, 'The deployment and success of PostingConnect is critical for the Australian Department of Defence. It is one of many initiatives aimed at ensuring those who serve, or have served our nation, and their families are provided with the best possible support and assistance. The capabilities delivered by this project directly enhance the lives of personnel and their families-which is ultimately, what's most important. Based on the satisfaction and feedback from ADF members, the PostingConnect platform has been a huge success and has transformed the department for the better.'

Matt Gollings, global defence industry lead at Accenture said, 'We are proud to be working with the Department of Defence, alongside Pega, to implement this new capability that will create much needed efficiencies in the lives of service members and their families, and help provide a marked improvement in the posting experience of Defence personnel. By focusing on human experience and streamlining burdensome administrative tasks, digital transformation initiatives such as PostingConnect, can reduce the strains of relocation and provide resources back to Defence through more efficient process.'

Michael Evans, vice president ANZ, Pegasystems said, 'Pega is gratified to be delivering such an innovative and supportive solution for the Department of Defence's personnel. It's a privilege to be able to improve the lives of our service men and women who are willing to relocate for the betterment of the country.'

The information contained in this press release is not a commitment, promise, or legal obligation to deliver any material, code or functionality. The development, release and timing of any features or functionality described remains at the sole discretion of Pegasystems, Pegasystems specifically disclaims any liability with respect to this information.

Pegasystems Inc. published this content on 26 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2021 09:07:05 UTC.


