Industry leaders to share how they leverage Pega to become self-optimizing businesses

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the leading enterprise AI decisioning and workflow automation platform provider, today announced keynote speakers for PegaWorld iNspire, Pega’s annual conference to be held at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, NV, from June 9-11, 2024.

With new generative AI technologies flooding the market, organizations are struggling to sift through marketing hype and mass-market solutions while also trying to understand how to best use AI to drive results at enterprise scale. This year’s PegaWorld iNspire will bring together industry experts and leaders to help attendees reimagine their technology strategies so they can practically and responsibly turbocharge productivity, unleash innovation, and optimize customer interactions.

Executives from T-Mobile, Booking.com, and National Australia Bank will lead client keynote sessions showcasing how AI and automation can enhance customer engagement, automate customer service, and streamline operations so enterprises can optimize their entire business from end to end. Along with Pega founder and CEO Alan Trefler and other Pega executives, PegaWorld iNspire keynote speakers include:

Jess Cuthbertson, executive, customer analytics & decisioning, National Australia Bank

Francesca Devrient, global senior director, CS product & AI, Booking.com

Lisa Marchant, head of customer decisioning, National Australia Bank

Grant Ries, chief data & AI officer, T-Mobile

Attendees can access industry-specific breakout sessions featuring best practices from clients and Pega experts on topics such as generating value with AI, optimizing customer experiences, unifying AI and automation for maximum results, improving customer service, revolutionizing workflow automation, and much more. The event will also feature hands-on training opportunities with industry-leading Pega products – including Pega GenAITM and Pega’s latest solution, Pega GenAI BlueprintTM – to help attendees upskill and evolve their careers to keep pace with today’s technology. Additionally, the 100,000 square foot Innovation Hub will offer access to the latest AI technology from Pega and its partners, including hundreds of live product demos and Q&As.

Pega is so confident in the immersive attendee experience that those who register by May 1, 2024 and are not completely satisfied with their PegaWorld experience can have their costs of registration and travel up to $2,000 reimbursed by Pega upon request and approval.* For more information on PegaWorld iNspire 2024, including our most up-to-date agenda and registration, visit pegaworld.com.

Quotes & Commentary

“We have been inundated with headlines about the promise of generative AI and automation over the past 18 months, yet enterprises are still unsure about how to best use these technologies to positively impact their organizations,” said Alan Trefler, founder and CEO, Pega. “Instead of marketing hype and buzzwords, today’s leaders need practical examples of how to effectively and responsibly use technology to drive transformational outcomes. This year’s PegaWorld iNspire will reflect what we’ve learned about AI and automation and explore how this technology can help enterprises continue to maximize their potential.”

Supporting Resources

PegaWorld iNspire general information and registration

PegaWorld iNspire agenda

PegaWorld iNspire event schedule

* Please note, attendees must comply with event rules and guidelines to be eligible for any refund or reimbursement. Pega reserves the right to modify or cancel this program at any time without prior notice.

About Pegasystems

Pega provides a powerful platform that empowers the world’s leading organizations to unlock business-transforming outcomes with real-time optimization. Clients use our enterprise AI decisioning and workflow automation to solve their most pressing business challenges – from personalizing engagement to automating service to streamlining operations. Since 1983, we’ve built our scalable and flexible architecture to help enterprises meet today’s customer demands while continuously transforming for tomorrow. For more information on how Pega empowers its clients to Build for Change®, visit www.pega.com.

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240319292839/en/