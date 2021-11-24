Log in
Pegatron : Attend Taiwan Corporate Day 2021 (Virtual) Hosted by Citi Global Markets Taiwan Securities Co., Ltd.

11/24/2021 | 04:10am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: Pegatron Corporation
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2021/11/24 Time of announcement 16:58:17
Subject 
 Pegatron Attend Taiwan Corporate
Day 2021 (Virtual) Hosted by Citi Global Markets Taiwan
Securities Co., Ltd.
Date of events 2021/11/30 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2021/11/30~2021/12/01
2.Time of institutional investor conference:10:00
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Conference Call
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
To provide an overview of the Company's business operation.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Pegatron Corporation published this content on 24 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2021 09:09:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
