Pegatron : Attend Taiwan Corporate Day 2021 (Virtual) Hosted by Citi Global Markets Taiwan Securities Co., Ltd.
11/24/2021 | 04:10am EST
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: Pegatron Corporation
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2021/11/24
Time of announcement
16:58:17
Subject
Pegatron Attend Taiwan Corporate
Day 2021 (Virtual) Hosted by Citi Global Markets Taiwan
Securities Co., Ltd.
Date of events
2021/11/30
To which item it meets
paragraph 12
Statement
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2021/11/30~2021/12/01
2.Time of institutional investor conference:10:00
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Conference Call
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
To provide an overview of the Company's business operation.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Pegatron Corporation published this content on 24 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2021 09:09:05 UTC.