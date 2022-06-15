Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Pegatron Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4938   TW0004938006

PEGATRON CORPORATION

(4938)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-13
68.60 TWD   -0.15%
06:33aPEGATRON : BOD meetings resolved to release the company's management officer from non-competition restrictions
PU
06:13aPEGATRON : Announcement for Members of the Audit Committee
PU
06:13aPEGATRON : Board of Directors Appoints Members of the Compensation Committee
PU
Pegatron : BOD meetings resolved to release the company's management officer from non-competition restrictions

06/15/2022 | 06:33am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Pegatron Corporation
SEQ_NO 12 Date of announcement 2022/06/15 Time of announcement 18:21:19
Subject 
 BOD meetings resolved to release the company's management
officer from non-competition restrictions
Date of events 2022/06/15 To which item it meets paragraph 21
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/06/15
2.Name and title of the managerial officer with permission to engage in
  competitive conduct:
T.H. Tung, CSO
S.J. Liao, President and CEO
3.Items of competitive conduct in which the officer is permitted to engage:
T.H. Tung: CSO of KINSUS INTERCONNECT TECHNOLOGY Corp
S.J. Liao: Deputy CSO of KINSUS INTERCONNECT TECHNOLOGY Corp
4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct:
During the period of employment as management officers of Pegatron Corp.
5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the results of voting in
accordance with Article 32 of the Company Act):
The resolution is unanimously adopted by all directors attending the meeting.
6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the operator of a mainland
China area enterprise, the name and title of the managerial officer
(if it is not the operator of a mainland China area enterprise, please enter
"N/A" below):N/A
7.Company name of the mainland China area enterprise and the officer's
position in the enterprise:N/A
8.Address of the mainland China area enterprise:N/A
9.Operations of the mainland China area enterprise:N/A
10.Impact on the company's finance and business:None
11.If the managerial officer has invested in the mainland China area
enterprise, the monetary amount of the investment and the officer's
shareholding ratio:N/A
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Pegatron Corporation published this content on 15 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2022 10:32:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
