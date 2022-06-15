Pegatron : BOD meetings resolved to release the company's management officer from non-competition restrictions
06/15/2022 | 06:33am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: Pegatron Corporation
SEQ_NO
12
Date of announcement
2022/06/15
Time of announcement
18:21:19
Subject
BOD meetings resolved to release the company's management
officer from non-competition restrictions
Date of events
2022/06/15
To which item it meets
paragraph 21
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/06/15
2.Name and title of the managerial officer with permission to engage in
competitive conduct:
T.H. Tung, CSO
S.J. Liao, President and CEO
3.Items of competitive conduct in which the officer is permitted to engage:
T.H. Tung: CSO of KINSUS INTERCONNECT TECHNOLOGY Corp
S.J. Liao: Deputy CSO of KINSUS INTERCONNECT TECHNOLOGY Corp
4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct:
During the period of employment as management officers of Pegatron Corp.
5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the results of voting in
accordance with Article 32 of the Company Act):
The resolution is unanimously adopted by all directors attending the meeting.
6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the operator of a mainland
China area enterprise, the name and title of the managerial officer
(if it is not the operator of a mainland China area enterprise, please enter
"N/A" below):N/A
7.Company name of the mainland China area enterprise and the officer's
position in the enterprise:N/A
8.Address of the mainland China area enterprise:N/A
9.Operations of the mainland China area enterprise:N/A
10.Impact on the company's finance and business:None
11.If the managerial officer has invested in the mainland China area
enterprise, the monetary amount of the investment and the officer's
shareholding ratio:N/A
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Pegatron Corporation published this content on 15 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2022 10:32:04 UTC.