Pegatron : BOD meetings resolved to release the company's management officer from non-competition restrictions

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/06/15 2.Name and title of the managerial officer with permission to engage in competitive conduct: T.H. Tung, CSO S.J. Liao, President and CEO 3.Items of competitive conduct in which the officer is permitted to engage: T.H. Tung: CSO of KINSUS INTERCONNECT TECHNOLOGY Corp S.J. Liao: Deputy CSO of KINSUS INTERCONNECT TECHNOLOGY Corp 4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct: During the period of employment as management officers of Pegatron Corp. 5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the results of voting in accordance with Article 32 of the Company Act): The resolution is unanimously adopted by all directors attending the meeting. 6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the operator of a mainland China area enterprise, the name and title of the managerial officer (if it is not the operator of a mainland China area enterprise, please enter "N/A" below):N/A 7.Company name of the mainland China area enterprise and the officer's position in the enterprise:N/A 8.Address of the mainland China area enterprise:N/A 9.Operations of the mainland China area enterprise:N/A 10.Impact on the company's finance and business:None 11.If the managerial officer has invested in the mainland China area enterprise, the monetary amount of the investment and the officer's shareholding ratio:N/A 12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None