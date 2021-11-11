Log in
Pegatron Board of Directors Approved Consolidated Financial Statements for the Quarter Ended September 30,2021

11/11/2021 | 05:17am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: Pegatron Corporation
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2021/11/11 Time of announcement 17:52:03
Subject 
 Pegatron Board of Directors Approved Consolidated
Financial Statements for the Quarter
Ended September 30,2021
Date of events 2021/11/11 To which item it meets paragraph 31
Statement 
1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of
 directors:2021/11/11
2.Date of approval by the audit committee:2021/11/11
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial
 information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):
2021/01/01~2021/09/30
4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):811,698,144
5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD):30,715,291
6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):9,086,092
7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):16,764,087
8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):15,700,756
9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):12,684,641
10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (NTD):4.76
11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):579,423,377
12.Total liabilities end of the period
(thousand NTD):394,748,984
13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
period (thousand NTD):158,630,073
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Pegatron Corporation published this content on 11 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2021 10:16:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 221 B 43 883 M 43 883 M
Net income 2021 19 194 M 690 M 690 M
Net cash 2021 26 121 M 939 M 939 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,23x
Yield 2021 6,76%
Capitalization 183 B 6 581 M 6 566 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,13x
EV / Sales 2022 0,11x
Nbr of Employees 7 621
Free-Float 73,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 68,40 TWD
Average target price 70,81 TWD
Spread / Average Target 3,52%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tzu Hsien Tung Chairman & Group CEO
Syh-Jang Liao President, Chief Executive Officer, GM & Director
Hsiang Hsiang Wu Head-Finance & Spokesman
Pei-Chin Wang Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Chung Yu Huang Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PEGATRON CORPORATION1.63%6 581
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.-22.75%43 321
HP INC.28.18%36 327
GOERTEK INC.25.94%24 585
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC59.30%22 045
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY32.66%20 563