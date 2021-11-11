Pegatron Board of Directors Approved Consolidated Financial Statements for the Quarter Ended September 30,2021

|
Statement
|
1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of
directors:2021/11/11
2.Date of approval by the audit committee:2021/11/11
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial
information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):
2021/01/01~2021/09/30
4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):811,698,144
5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD):30,715,291
6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):9,086,092
7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):16,764,087
8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):15,700,756
9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):12,684,641
10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (NTD):4.76
11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):579,423,377
12.Total liabilities end of the period
(thousand NTD):394,748,984
13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
period (thousand NTD):158,630,073
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:None