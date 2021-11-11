Pegatron Board of Directors approved to expand manufacturing sites in North America
11/11/2021 | 05:17am EST
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: Pegatron Corporation
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2021/11/11
Time of announcement
18:07:41
Subject
Pegatron Board of Directors approved to expand
manufacturing sites in North America
Date of events
2021/11/11
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/11/11
2.Company name:Pegatron Corporation
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or
��subsidiaries��):Head Office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:Not Applicable
5.Cause of occurrence:Due to increased demand from North America customers,
Pegatron Group will expand manufacturing sites in North America.
The estimated expense for refurbishment, new factories construction
and production equipment is around USD164 million.
6.Countermeasures:Not Applicable
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:Will make public announcement
in accordance with related regulations for any execution in the future.
Pegatron Corporation published this content on 11 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2021 10:16:02 UTC.