Pegatron Board of Directors approved to expand manufacturing sites in North America

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/11/11 2.Company name:Pegatron Corporation 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or ��subsidiaries��):Head Office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:Not Applicable 5.Cause of occurrence:Due to increased demand from North America customers, Pegatron Group will expand manufacturing sites in North America. The estimated expense for refurbishment, new factories construction and production equipment is around USD164 million. 6.Countermeasures:Not Applicable 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:Will make public announcement in accordance with related regulations for any execution in the future.