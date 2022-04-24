Log in
    4938   TW0004938006

PEGATRON CORPORATION

(4938)
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  04-21
72.00 TWD   +0.14%
06:49aPEGATRON : (Supplementary Info.)The Company explains the situation of COVID-19 at Taoyuan Guishan factory
PU
04/22PEGATRON : The Company explains the situation of COVID-19 at Taoyuan Guishan factory
PU
04/15Apple, others face shipment delays as China COVID curbs squeeze suppliers - analysts
RE
Pegatron : (Supplementary Info.)The Company explains the situation of COVID-19 at Taoyuan Guishan factory

04/24/2022 | 06:49am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Pegatron Corporation
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/04/24 Time of announcement 18:37:41
Subject 
 (Supplementary Info.)The Company explains the situation of
COVID-19 at Taoyuan Guishan factory
Date of events 2022/04/24 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/24
2.Company name:Pegatron Corporation
3.Relationship with the Company (please enter "the company itself" or
  "subsidiaries"):The Company itself
4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:N/A
5.Name of the reporting media:ETToday etc.
6.Content of the report:News related to COVID-19 situation at
Taoyuan Guishan factory
7.Cause of occurrence:PCR Testing for our employees at Taoyuan Guishan factory
are still ongoing. There are 589 employees with positive
PCR results as of today. Due to large number of confirmed cases, the Company
temporarily suspend the Guishan plant's operation for 5 days,
in accordance with instruction from Taoyuan government.Full scope of
environment disinfection has been conducted, especially the dormitory areas.
Foreign employees are quarantine in the dormitory by floors that are
separated from others. Domestic employees are quarantine in accordance with
home isolation policy.
8.Countermeasures:The company has been closely monitoring any change of
epidemic situation at the factory and fully cooperate with government on
epidemic prevention measure to ensure the safety of the plant.
The temporary suspended operation has no significant impact on the Company's
operation and financial situation. The estimated impact on the Company's
full year capacity and consolidated revenue is less than 0.1%.
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:No

Disclaimer

Pegatron Corporation published this content on 24 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2022 10:48:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
