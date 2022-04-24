Pegatron : (Supplementary Info.)The Company explains the situation of COVID-19 at Taoyuan Guishan factory

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/24 2.Company name:Pegatron Corporation 3.Relationship with the Company (please enter "the company itself" or "subsidiaries"):The Company itself 4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:N/A 5.Name of the reporting media:ETToday etc. 6.Content of the report:News related to COVID-19 situation at Taoyuan Guishan factory 7.Cause of occurrence:PCR Testing for our employees at Taoyuan Guishan factory are still ongoing. There are 589 employees with positive PCR results as of today. Due to large number of confirmed cases, the Company temporarily suspend the Guishan plant's operation for 5 days, in accordance with instruction from Taoyuan government.Full scope of environment disinfection has been conducted, especially the dormitory areas. Foreign employees are quarantine in the dormitory by floors that are separated from others. Domestic employees are quarantine in accordance with home isolation policy. 8.Countermeasures:The company has been closely monitoring any change of epidemic situation at the factory and fully cooperate with government on epidemic prevention measure to ensure the safety of the plant. The temporary suspended operation has no significant impact on the Company's operation and financial situation. The estimated impact on the Company's full year capacity and consolidated revenue is less than 0.1%. 9.Any other matters that need to be specified:No