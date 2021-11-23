Log in
Pegatron : Supplementary information to the Board's resolution on 16th September, 2021 to issue unsecured corporate bonds

11/23/2021
Today's Information

Provided by: Pegatron Corporation
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2021/11/23 Time of announcement 16:30:54
Subject 
 Supplementary information to the Board's
resolution on 16th September, 2021 to issue unsecured
corporate bonds
Date of events 2021/11/23 To which item it meets paragraph 11
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:NA
2.Name [issue no.__ of (secured, unsecured) corporate bonds of
___________ (company)]:Pegatron Corporation 1st Unsecured Corporate
Bonds Issuance in 2021
3.Total amount issued:TWD 8.9 billion
4.Face value per bond:TWD 1 million
5.Issue price:At par
6.Issuance period:5-year and 7-year
7.Coupon rate:Fixed rate at 0.56% p.a.(5-year) and
Fixed rate at 0.65% p.a.(7-year)
8.Types, names, monetary values and stipulations of collaterals:NA
9.Use of the funds raised by the offering and utilization plan:
To repay loans
10.Underwriting method:Issue to public
11.Trustees of the corporate bonds:Taipei Fubon Commercial Bank Co., Ltd.
12.Underwriter or agent:Yuanta Securities Co., Ltd. as a lead underwriter
13.Guarantor(s) for the issuance:NA
14.Agent for payment of the principal and interest:
Taipei Fubon Commercial Bank Co., Ltd Shifu Branch
15.Certifying institution:NA
16.Where convertible into shares, the rules for conversion:NA
17.Sell-back conditions:NA
18.Buyback conditions:NA
19.Reference date for any additional share exchange, stock swap, or
subscription:NA
20.Possible dilution of equity in case of any additional share exchange,
stock swap, or subscription:NA
21.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA

Disclaimer

Pegatron Corporation published this content on 23 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 November 2021 08:48:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
