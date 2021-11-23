Pegatron : Supplementary information to the Board's resolution on 16th September, 2021 to issue unsecured corporate bonds

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors resolution:NA 2.Name [issue no.__ of (secured, unsecured) corporate bonds of ___________ (company)]:Pegatron Corporation 1st Unsecured Corporate Bonds Issuance in 2021 3.Total amount issued:TWD 8.9 billion 4.Face value per bond:TWD 1 million 5.Issue price:At par 6.Issuance period:5-year and 7-year 7.Coupon rate:Fixed rate at 0.56% p.a.(5-year) and Fixed rate at 0.65% p.a.(7-year) 8.Types, names, monetary values and stipulations of collaterals:NA 9.Use of the funds raised by the offering and utilization plan: To repay loans 10.Underwriting method:Issue to public 11.Trustees of the corporate bonds:Taipei Fubon Commercial Bank Co., Ltd. 12.Underwriter or agent:Yuanta Securities Co., Ltd. as a lead underwriter 13.Guarantor(s) for the issuance:NA 14.Agent for payment of the principal and interest: Taipei Fubon Commercial Bank Co., Ltd Shifu Branch 15.Certifying institution:NA 16.Where convertible into shares, the rules for conversion:NA 17.Sell-back conditions:NA 18.Buyback conditions:NA 19.Reference date for any additional share exchange, stock swap, or subscription:NA 20.Possible dilution of equity in case of any additional share exchange, stock swap, or subscription:NA 21.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA