Pegatron : To Clarify News Reporting

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/05 2.Company name:Pegatron Corporation 3.Relationship with the Company (please enter "the company itself" or "subsidiaries"):head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:N/A 5.Name of the reporting media:Commercial Times 6.Content of the report:Shipments from Pegatron factories in China is halted 7.Cause of occurrence:In response to today's media reporting that factories in China were forced to suspend production and shipments, Pegatron would like to clarify that our operations in China currently are running as usual, there's no suspension on productions and shipments. 8.Countermeasures:N/A 9.Any other matters that need to be specified:N/A