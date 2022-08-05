Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Pegatron Corporation
  News
  Summary
    4938   TW0004938006

PEGATRON CORPORATION

(4938)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-03
63.00 TWD   -0.16%
12:11aTAIWAN APPLE INC SUPPLIER PEGATRON : No stoppage in shipments from mainland China plant
RE
12:01aPEGATRON : To Clarify News Reporting
PU
08/04Taiwan apple supplier pegatron corp no stoppage in shipments f…
RE
Pegatron : To Clarify News Reporting

08/05/2022 | 12:01am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Pegatron Corporation
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/08/05 Time of announcement 11:50:11
Subject 
 To Clarify News Reporting
Date of events 2022/08/05 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/05
2.Company name:Pegatron Corporation
3.Relationship with the Company (please enter "the company itself" or
  "subsidiaries"):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:N/A
5.Name of the reporting media:Commercial Times
6.Content of the report:Shipments from Pegatron factories in China is halted
7.Cause of occurrence:In response to today's media reporting that factories
in China were forced to suspend production and shipments, Pegatron would like
to clarify that our operations in China currently are running as usual,
there's no suspension on productions and shipments.
8.Countermeasures:N/A
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:N/A

Disclaimer

Pegatron Corporation published this content on 05 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2022 04:00:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
