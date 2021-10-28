Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Pegatron Corporation
  News
  Summary
    4938   TW0004938006

PEGATRON CORPORATION

(4938)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Third Quarter 2021 Investor Conference Call

10/28/2021 | 02:21am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Pegatron Corporation
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2021/10/28 Time of announcement 14:06:21
Subject 
 Third Quarter 2021 Investor Conference Call
Date of events 2021/11/11 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2021/11/11
2.Time of institutional investor conference:14:30
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Conference Call
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
Pegatron will attend the investor conference call hosted by
Citigroup Global Markets Taiwan Securities Co. Ltd.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Presentation material will be released on MOPS and corporate website
on the conference date.

Disclaimer

Pegatron Corporation published this content on 28 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2021 06:20:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 206 B 43 387 M 43 387 M
Net income 2021 19 194 M 690 M 690 M
Net cash 2021 26 121 M 939 M 939 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,13x
Yield 2021 6,83%
Capitalization 181 B 6 495 M 6 501 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,13x
EV / Sales 2022 0,11x
Nbr of Employees 7 621
Free-Float 73,6%
Chart PEGATRON CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Pegatron Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PEGATRON CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 67,70 TWD
Average target price 70,81 TWD
Spread / Average Target 4,59%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tzu Hsien Tung Chairman & Group CEO
Syh-Jang Liao President, Chief Executive Officer, GM & Director
Hsiang Hsiang Wu Head-Finance & Spokesman
Pei-Chin Wang Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Chung Yu Huang Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PEGATRON CORPORATION0.59%6 495
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.50.38%84 323
HP INC.20.78%34 737
GOERTEK INC.12.81%22 810
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC41.62%19 901
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY23.04%19 464