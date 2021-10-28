Third Quarter 2021 Investor Conference Call

Statement

1.Date of institutional investor conference:2021/11/11 2.Time of institutional investor conference:14:30 3.Location of institutional investor conference:Conference Call 4.Outline of institutional investor conference: Pegatron will attend the investor conference call hosted by Citigroup Global Markets Taiwan Securities Co. Ltd. 5.Any other matters that need to be specified: Presentation material will be released on MOPS and corporate website on the conference date.