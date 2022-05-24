Pegavision : Announcement of the approval of release of restriction on competitive activities of directors at 2022 shareholders meeting
05/24/2022 | 04:58am EDT
Provided by: PEGAVISION CORPORATION
SEQ_NO
4
Date of announcement
2022/05/24
Time of announcement
16:49:02
Subject
Announcement of the approval of release of
restriction on competitive activities of directors at
2022 shareholders meeting
Date of events
2022/05/24
To which item it meets
paragraph 21
Statement
1.Date of the shareholders meeting resolution:2022/05/24
2.Name and title of the director with permission to engage in competitive
conduct:
(1)Director:T.H. Tung
(2)Director:Peter Kuo
(3)Director:Representative of Asuspower Investment Co., Ltd.: Jeffrey Wun
(4)Independent Director:Shu-Yu Lee
3.Items of competitive conduct in which the director is permitted to engage:
Provided on the Company's interests are protected
in activities that are within the scope of the company's business.
4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct:
During the period of being Pegavision's Director.
5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the results of voting in
accordance with Article 209 of the Company Act):
Total votes attending: 57,052,830 votes (including 54,862,912 e-votes);
Favorable: 52,697,993 votes (including 50,516,806 e-votes);
Unfavorable: 2,290 votes (including 2,290 e-votes);
Invalid: 0 vote;
Abstained and not-vote: 4,352,547 votes (including 4,343,816 e-votes)
6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the operator of a mainland
China area enterprise, the name and title of the directors
(if it is not the operator of a Mainland-area enterprise, please enter
"N/A" below):N/A
7.Company name of the mainland China area enterprise and the director's
position in the enterprise:N/A
8.Address of the mainland China area enterprise:N/A
9.Operations of the mainland China area enterprise:N/A
10.Impact on the company's finance and business:N/A
11.If the directors have invested in the mainland China area enterprise,
the monetary amount of the investment and their shareholding ratio:N/A
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
