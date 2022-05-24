Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Pegavision Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6491   TW0006491004

PEGAVISION CORPORATION

(6491)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  05-22
396.50 TWD   -1.73%
04:58aPEGAVISION : Announcement of the approval of release of restriction on competitive activities of directors at 2022 shareholders meeting
PU
04:18aPEGAVISION : Announcement of the Record Date for Common Share Dividend
PU
02:58aPEGAVISION : Important resolutions of Pegavision Corporation's 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting.
PU
Summary 
Summary

Pegavision : Announcement of the approval of release of restriction on competitive activities of directors at 2022 shareholders meeting

05/24/2022 | 04:58am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: PEGAVISION CORPORATION
SEQ_NO 4 Date of announcement 2022/05/24 Time of announcement 16:49:02
Subject 
 Announcement of the approval of release of
restriction on competitive activities of directors at
2022 shareholders meeting
Date of events 2022/05/24 To which item it meets paragraph 21
Statement 
1.Date of the shareholders meeting resolution:2022/05/24
2.Name and title of the director with permission to engage in competitive
  conduct:
(1)Director:T.H. Tung
(2)Director:Peter Kuo
(3)Director:Representative of Asuspower Investment Co., Ltd.: Jeffrey Wun
(4)Independent Director:Shu-Yu Lee
3.Items of competitive conduct in which the director is permitted to engage:
Provided on the Company's interests are protected
in activities that are within the scope of the company's business.
4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct:
During the period of being Pegavision's Director.
5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the results of voting in
accordance with Article 209 of the Company Act):
Total votes attending: 57,052,830 votes (including 54,862,912 e-votes);
Favorable: 52,697,993 votes (including 50,516,806 e-votes);
Unfavorable: 2,290 votes (including 2,290 e-votes);
Invalid: 0 vote;
Abstained and not-vote: 4,352,547 votes (including 4,343,816 e-votes)
6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the operator of a mainland
China area enterprise, the name and title of the directors
(if it is not the operator of a Mainland-area enterprise, please enter
"N/A" below):N/A
7.Company name of the mainland China area enterprise and the director's
position in the enterprise:N/A
8.Address of the mainland China area enterprise:N/A
9.Operations of the mainland China area enterprise:N/A
10.Impact on the company's finance and business:N/A
11.If the directors have invested in the mainland China area enterprise,
the monetary amount of the investment and their shareholding ratio:N/A
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Pegavision Corporation published this content on 24 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2022 08:57:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
