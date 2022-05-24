Pegavision : Announcement of the approval of release of restriction on competitive activities of directors at 2022 shareholders meeting

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders meeting resolution:2022/05/24 2.Name and title of the director with permission to engage in competitive conduct: (1)Director:T.H. Tung (2)Director:Peter Kuo (3)Director:Representative of Asuspower Investment Co., Ltd.: Jeffrey Wun (4)Independent Director:Shu-Yu Lee 3.Items of competitive conduct in which the director is permitted to engage: Provided on the Company's interests are protected in activities that are within the scope of the company's business. 4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct: During the period of being Pegavision's Director. 5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the results of voting in accordance with Article 209 of the Company Act): Total votes attending: 57,052,830 votes (including 54,862,912 e-votes); Favorable: 52,697,993 votes (including 50,516,806 e-votes); Unfavorable: 2,290 votes (including 2,290 e-votes); Invalid: 0 vote; Abstained and not-vote: 4,352,547 votes (including 4,343,816 e-votes) 6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the operator of a mainland China area enterprise, the name and title of the directors (if it is not the operator of a Mainland-area enterprise, please enter "N/A" below):N/A 7.Company name of the mainland China area enterprise and the director's position in the enterprise:N/A 8.Address of the mainland China area enterprise:N/A 9.Operations of the mainland China area enterprise:N/A 10.Impact on the company's finance and business:N/A 11.If the directors have invested in the mainland China area enterprise, the monetary amount of the investment and their shareholding ratio:N/A 12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None