Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Pegavision Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6491   TW0006491004

PEGAVISION CORPORATION

(6491)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  05-22
396.50 TWD   -1.73%
02:58aPEGAVISION : Important resolutions of Pegavision Corporation's 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting.
PU
04/25PEGAVISION : To announce the acquisition of right-of-use asset of real estate from related party.
PU
04/25Pegavision Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pegavision : Important resolutions of Pegavision Corporation's 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting.

05/24/2022 | 02:58am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: PEGAVISION CORPORATION
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/05/24 Time of announcement 14:48:46
Subject 
 Important resolutions of Pegavision
Corporation's 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting.
Date of events 2022/05/24 To which item it meets paragraph 18
Statement 
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/05/24
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
  compensation:Ratified the 2021 Earnings Appropriation
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:
The amendment to Articles of Incorporation is approved.
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
Ratified the 2021 Business Report and Financial Statements
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
  supervisors:None
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:
(1)Approve of Amendment to the Company's "Procedures
for Acquisition or Disposal of Assets"
(2)Approve of Proposal of Release the Prohibition on
Directors from Participation in Competitive Business
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Pegavision Corporation published this content on 24 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2022 06:57:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PEGAVISION CORPORATION
02:58aPEGAVISION : Important resolutions of Pegavision Corporation's 2022 Annual Shareholders' M..
PU
04/25PEGAVISION : To announce the acquisition of right-of-use asset of real estate from related..
PU
04/25Pegavision Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2..
CI
04/25PEGAVISION : To announce that 2022Q1 consolidated financial statements reported to board o..
PU
03/28PEGAVISION : The Company to attend the Online Investor Conference held by Nomura Securitie..
PU
03/16PEGAVISION : The Company to attend the Online Investor Conference held by Bank of America.
PU
03/15PEGAVISION : The Company to attend the Investor Conference held by KGI Securities.
PU
03/09PEGAVISION : The Company to attend the Online Investor Conference held by Cathy Securities..
PU
03/08PEGAVISION : The Company to attend the Online Investor Conference held by Citi Securities ..
PU
03/01PEGAVISION : The Company to attend the Online Investor Conference held by Capital Securiti..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 6 662 M 225 M 225 M
Net income 2022 1 587 M 53,7 M 53,7 M
Net cash 2022 2 021 M 68,3 M 68,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,5x
Yield 2022 2,87%
Capitalization 27 755 M 938 M 938 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,86x
EV / Sales 2023 3,12x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 42,5%
Chart PEGAVISION CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Pegavision Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PEGAVISION CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 396,50 TWD
Average target price 529,80 TWD
Spread / Average Target 33,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Te Sheng Yang Director & General Manager
Ching Hsiang Wang Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting
Ming Tung Kuo Chairman
Jen Lu Yao Independent Director
Shu Yu Li Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PEGAVISION CORPORATION-7.14%938
ALCON INC.-12.93%35 404
THE COOPER COMPANIES, INC.-19.15%16 822
AUTEK CHINA INC.-35.30%4 772
WARBY PARKER INC.-63.68%1 830
MENICON CO., LTD.-24.00%1 531