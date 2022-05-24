Pegavision : Important resolutions of Pegavision Corporation's 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting.
05/24/2022 | 02:58am EDT
Provided by: PEGAVISION CORPORATION
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/05/24
Time of announcement
14:48:46
Subject
Important resolutions of Pegavision
Corporation's 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting.
Date of events
2022/05/24
To which item it meets
paragraph 18
Statement
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/05/24
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
compensation:Ratified the 2021 Earnings Appropriation
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:
The amendment to Articles of Incorporation is approved.
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
Ratified the 2021 Business Report and Financial Statements
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
supervisors:None
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:
(1)Approve of Amendment to the Company's "Procedures
for Acquisition or Disposal of Assets"
(2)Approve of Proposal of Release the Prohibition on
Directors from Participation in Competitive Business
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
