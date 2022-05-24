Pegavision : Important resolutions of Pegavision Corporation's 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting.

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/05/24 2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit compensation:Ratified the 2021 Earnings Appropriation 3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter: The amendment to Articles of Incorporation is approved. 4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements: Ratified the 2021 Business Report and Financial Statements 5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and supervisors:None 6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals: (1)Approve of Amendment to the Company's "Procedures for Acquisition or Disposal of Assets" (2)Approve of Proposal of Release the Prohibition on Directors from Participation in Competitive Business 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None